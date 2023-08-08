Peterborough United vs Swindon Town: Can Posh register a rare EFL Cup win?
Posh will be looking to make progress in the EFL Cup, a competition that Posh have not fared well in recent years.
Posh have only won one EFL Cup tie since 2016- that came 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle last season. Posh were then knocked out 1-0 the following round by League Two Stevenage.
Swindon will get their season underway on Tuesday night after their season opener at Colchester was rained off on Saturday.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Swindon
Swindon
Murphy Mahoney, Remeao Hutton, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Saidou Khan, Dan Kemp, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Tom Brewitt, Tariq Uwakwe, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Liam Kinsella, Charlie Austin
Subs: Conor Brann, Benn Ward, Jake Young, Brooklyn Genesini, Jacob Wakeling, Harrison Minturn, Jaxon Brown
Posh
Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Crichlow, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kabongo Tshimanga
Subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Jeando Fuchs, Ryan De Havilland, Jonson Clarke-Harris, David Ajoboye, Joe Tomlinson, Kai Corbett, Ben Arthur
Team news coming up in 15 minutes.
I’ve already seen the likes of Joe Tomlinson, David Ajiboye, Fynn Talley and Ben Arthur arriving. Could be on the bench at least.
Welcome!
Midweek football is back as Posh get their EFL Cup campaign underway against League Two Swindon.
Posh are expected to make several changes to give opportunities to fringe and young players but are likely to be without captain Ephron Mason-Clark as Posh will not take any risks with the hamstring issue.