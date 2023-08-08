News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Peterborough United vs Swindon Town: Can Posh register a rare EFL Cup win?

Peterborough United host Swindon Town in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night (August 8, 7:30pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:35 BST
Harrison Burrows could captain Peterborough United against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent.Harrison Burrows could captain Peterborough United against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent.
Harrison Burrows could captain Peterborough United against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will be looking to make progress in the EFL Cup, a competition that Posh have not fared well in recent years.

Posh have only won one EFL Cup tie since 2016- that came 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle last season. Posh were then knocked out 1-0 the following round by League Two Stevenage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swindon will get their season underway on Tuesday night after their season opener at Colchester was rained off on Saturday.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Swindon

Show new updates
18:37 BST

Swindon

Murphy Mahoney, Remeao Hutton, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Saidou Khan, Dan Kemp, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Tom Brewitt, Tariq Uwakwe, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Liam Kinsella, Charlie Austin

Subs: Conor Brann, Benn Ward, Jake Young, Brooklyn Genesini, Jacob Wakeling, Harrison Minturn, Jaxon Brown

18:33 BST

Posh

Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Crichlow, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kabongo Tshimanga

Subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Jeando Fuchs, Ryan De Havilland, Jonson Clarke-Harris, David Ajoboye, Joe Tomlinson, Kai Corbett, Ben Arthur

18:16 BST

Team news coming up in 15 minutes.

I’ve already seen the likes of Joe Tomlinson, David Ajiboye, Fynn Talley and Ben Arthur arriving. Could be on the bench at least.

13:25 BST

Welcome!

Midweek football is back as Posh get their EFL Cup campaign underway against League Two Swindon.

Posh are expected to make several changes to give opportunities to fringe and young players but are likely to be without captain Ephron Mason-Clark as Posh will not take any risks with the hamstring issue.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:SwindonLeague Two