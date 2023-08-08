Harrison Burrows could captain Peterborough United against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will be looking to make progress in the EFL Cup, a competition that Posh have not fared well in recent years.

Posh have only won one EFL Cup tie since 2016- that came 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle last season. Posh were then knocked out 1-0 the following round by League Two Stevenage.

Swindon will get their season underway on Tuesday night after their season opener at Colchester was rained off on Saturday.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.