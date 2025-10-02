Peterborough United vs Stevenage postponed due to international call-ups

Peterborough United vs Stevenage will no longer take place next Saturday (October 11) after the club received multiple international call-ups.

During the upcoming international window, which will begin after Saturday’s trip to Bolton, Matthew Garbett will link up with the New Zealand squad while David Okagbue will once again be part of the Republic of Ireland Under 21s.

New Zealand will play international friendlies against Poland (October 9) and Norway (October 14). Ireland have one U21 European Championship qualifier against Slovakia (October 10).

The third player is yet to be confirmed.

Matthew Garbett will be representing New Zealand in Europe. Photo: Joe Dent.

Vicente Reyes will not be the third call up as Chile are not playing. Other candidates include Jacob Mendy who has been capped by The Gambia and George Nevett, who has previously played for Wales U19. They have a fixture against the Netherlands. Peter Kioso has one cap for DR Congo, while Jimmy-Jay Morgan could have attracted England age-group interest. England will announce all of their squads on Friday.

Stevenage have seen star striker Jamie Reid called up for Northern Ireland and midfielder Dan Phillips for Trinidad and Tobago.