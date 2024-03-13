Live

Peterborough United vs Stevenage: Live Blog as Posh look to continue winning run in League One

Peterborough United host Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night (March 13, 8pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Mar 2024, 14:47 GMT
Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh are looking for their fifth straight league win and to keep up the pressure on all of their rivals, who won last night.

A stubborn Stevenage side, who have not conceded in four games, stands in their way led by former boss Steve Evans and former players Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompson and Carl Piergianni.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Stevenage

14:46 GMT

Fergie on 'aggressive' Stevenage

14:45 GMT

Welcome!

It's a big game tonight, it might not be a pretty one either but it's the kind of game sides that win promotion come through.

