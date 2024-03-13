Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking for their fifth straight league win and to keep up the pressure on all of their rivals, who won last night.

A stubborn Stevenage side, who have not conceded in four games, stands in their way led by former boss Steve Evans and former players Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompson and Carl Piergianni.