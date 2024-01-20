David Ajiboye is set to replace Kwame Poku against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh begin the day just a point off top spot in League One and are looking for a third straight win.

The two sides only met on December 23 with Posh having to come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory with goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou.

Posh will be without Kwame Poku through injury who is likely to be replaced by David Ajiboye.