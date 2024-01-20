News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United vs Shrewsbury Town: Live Blog as Posh look to keep up momentum in League One promotion race

Peterborough United host Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 20, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 20th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT
David Ajiboye is set to replace Kwame Poku against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.David Ajiboye is set to replace Kwame Poku against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
David Ajiboye is set to replace Kwame Poku against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh begin the day just a point off top spot in League One and are looking for a third straight win.

The two sides only met on December 23 with Posh having to come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory with goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh will be without Kwame Poku through injury who is likely to be replaced by David Ajiboye.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Shrewsbury

Show new updates
Related topics:League OneRicky-Jade Jones