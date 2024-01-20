Live
Peterborough United vs Shrewsbury Town: Live Blog as Posh look to keep up momentum in League One promotion race
Peterborough United host Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 20, 3pm).
Posh begin the day just a point off top spot in League One and are looking for a third straight win.
The two sides only met on December 23 with Posh having to come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory with goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou.
Posh will be without Kwame Poku through injury who is likely to be replaced by David Ajiboye.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Fergie wants to reward 'outstanding supporters'
