Peterborough United's home tie against Shrewsbury has been postponed. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have had the pitch covered this week in the hope of beating the freezing temperatures but as early pitch inspection of Friday (December 16) by local official Neil Hair has seen the pitch deemed unplayable.

Posh are the first League One side the call their game off this weekend and look set to drop out of the play-offs given that six teams sit within three points behind them in sixth place.

A rearranged date will be announced in due course and tickets bought for Saturday’s date will be valid.