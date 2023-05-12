Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday: Stage all set for League One paly-off semi-final
Peterborough host Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the League One play-offs at the Weston Homes Stadium (May 12, 8pm).
It all comes down to this, Posh must beat the team that finished third in the league, 19 points ahead of them, over two legs to make it to Wembley.
They will be without full-backs Nathanael Ogbeta and Nathan Thompson to Darren Ferguson has a tricky tactical decision to make.
Follow all of the live action on the PT live blog below.
It all comes down to the next 2 games, forget about the 46 that have gone before.
Posh are in the play-offs and are looking to make a strong start in the home leg.
