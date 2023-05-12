News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Live

Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday: Stage all set for League One paly-off semi-final

Peterborough host Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the League One play-offs at the Weston Homes Stadium (May 12, 8pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 12th May 2023, 16:14 BST
Posh will be looking towards Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris for inspiration. Photo: Joe Dent.Posh will be looking towards Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris for inspiration. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh will be looking towards Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris for inspiration. Photo: Joe Dent.

It all comes down to this, Posh must beat the team that finished third in the league, 19 points ahead of them, over two legs to make it to Wembley.

They will be without full-backs Nathanael Ogbeta and Nathan Thompson to Darren Ferguson has a tricky tactical decision to make.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Follow all of the live action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Sheffield Wednesday

Show new updates
16:13 BST

Welcome!

It all comes down to the next 2 games, forget about the 46 that have gone before.

Posh are in the play-offs and are looking to make a strong start in the home leg.

Find out if they can here!

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:League OneSheffield WednesdayDarren FergusonNathan ThompsonWembley