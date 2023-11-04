Peterborough United vs Salford City: Live Blog as Posh get FA Cup campaign underway
The two sides met at exactly the same stage last season with the match ending in a drab 0-0 before Posh ran out 3-0 victors in front of the TV cameras at Salford.
Posh may revert to a line-up close to the one which beat Blackpool last Saturday after making seven changes before the midweek victory over Spurs U21.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Salford
Welcome!
There’s a bit of de ja vu with this tie but hopefully that is where the similarities end and Posh can get it done at the first time of asking this time around unlike last season.