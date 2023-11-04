News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Peterborough United vs Salford City: Live Blog as Posh get FA Cup campaign underway

Peterborough United host Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 4, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 4th Nov 2023, 11:38 GMT
Peterborough United face Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup, just as they did last season. Photo: Joe Dent.Peterborough United face Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup, just as they did last season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United face Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup, just as they did last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

The two sides met at exactly the same stage last season with the match ending in a drab 0-0 before Posh ran out 3-0 victors in front of the TV cameras at Salford.

Posh may revert to a line-up close to the one which beat Blackpool last Saturday after making seven changes before the midweek victory over Spurs U21.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Salford

Show new updates
11:37 GMT

Welcome!

There’s a bit of de ja vu with this tie but hopefully that is where the similarities end and Posh can get it done at the first time of asking this time around unlike last season.

Related topics:TV camerasBlackpoolSalford