Peterborough United host Reading in League One action on Boxing Day (December 26, 3pm).

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United takes on Femi Azeez of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh still sit second and have now won five of their last six league matches, drawing the other away at Stevenage.

Reading meanwhile sit 21st but have shown signs of life in recent weeks, beating Wigan on Saturday and winning three of their last six league matches and drawing two others.

Will Posh be tempted to make changes with Barnsley and Derby coming up?