Peterborough United vs Reading: Live Blog as Posh looking to continue winning run on Boxing Day

Peterborough United host Reading in League One action on Boxing Day (December 26, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 26th Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United takes on Femi Azeez of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United takes on Femi Azeez of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh still sit second and have now won five of their last six league matches, drawing the other away at Stevenage.

Reading meanwhile sit 21st but have shown signs of life in recent weeks, beating Wigan on Saturday and winning three of their last six league matches and drawing two others.

Will Posh be tempted to make changes with Barnsley and Derby coming up?

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Reading

10:39 GMT

Fergie thinks Reading are in a false position

10:38 GMT

Welcome!

The festive football kicks off today!

