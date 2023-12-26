Live
Peterborough United vs Reading: Live Blog as Posh looking to continue winning run on Boxing Day
Peterborough United host Reading in League One action on Boxing Day (December 26, 3pm).
Posh still sit second and have now won five of their last six league matches, drawing the other away at Stevenage.
Reading meanwhile sit 21st but have shown signs of life in recent weeks, beating Wigan on Saturday and winning three of their last six league matches and drawing two others.
Will Posh be tempted to make changes with Barnsley and Derby coming up?
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Reading
Fergie thinks Reading are in a false position
Unhandled: html
Welcome!
The festive football kicks off today!