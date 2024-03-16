Live

Peterborough United vs Portsmouth: Live Blog as Posh host the league leaders in mammoth League One clash

Peterborough United host League One leaders Portsmouth at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 16, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Mar 2024, 12:07 GMT
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United battles with Marlon Pack of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku of Peterborough United battles with Marlon Pack of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United battles with Marlon Pack of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

With Derby also hosting Bolton, it is a big day at the top of League One.

Posh can make a real statement in the promotion race with victory this afternoon.

Pompey have won just three of their last nine league games and they came against Carlisle, Port Vale and Fleetwood.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Pompey

12:10 GMT

Pompey's recent away results

Blackpool 0-0 D

Charlton 0-0 D

Carlisle 1-0 W

Oxford 2-2 D

Port Vale W

Fleetwood 1-0 W

Cheltenham 2-1 L

Exeter 0-0 D

Bristol Rovers 2-1 L

12:07 GMT

Welcome!

A huge game today, Derby are also hosting Bolton so there is potential for some big movements at the top of League One this afternoon.

