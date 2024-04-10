Live
Peterborough United vs Port Vale: Live blog as Posh look to reignite promotion push following Wembley glory
Peterborough United host Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium as they return to League One action (April 10, 7:45pm).
Posh have to put their Wembley triumph to bed quickly as they head into the run-in.
Six games to go and eight points to catch up on second- albeit with two games in hand. The serious promotion push starts right here.
Posh remain without Michael Olakigbe.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Port Vale
Welcome!
We’re back from Wembley and what a day it was but time to park that and push on for promotion to make this season truly a special one.
You can follow all of the action here.