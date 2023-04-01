Posh know that a win today and they are definitely in the play-offs due to the fact Bolton contest the EFL Trophy final this weekend.

Derby also host Ipswich but Posh must focus on the job in hand, beating an Oxford side that are winless in 11.

Ten of those were under old boss Karl Robinson, however, rather than new boss Liam Manning, who takes charge of his second game.

Kwame Poku will be hoping to regain his place from the start. Photo: Joe Dent.