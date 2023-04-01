News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Oxford United: Posh looking for three points to move into the League One Play-Offs

Peterborough United host Oxford United in League One action on Saturday (March 31, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Posh know that a win today and they are definitely in the play-offs due to the fact Bolton contest the EFL Trophy final this weekend.

Derby also host Ipswich but Posh must focus on the job in hand, beating an Oxford side that are winless in 11.

Ten of those were under old boss Karl Robinson, however, rather than new boss Liam Manning, who takes charge of his second game.

Kwame Poku will be hoping to regain his place from the start. Photo: Joe Dent.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

