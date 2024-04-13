Peterborough United vs Oxford United: Live blog as Posh look to keep up pressure on League One promotion rivals
Peterborough United travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United in League One (April 13, 3pm).
Posh travel to face sixth-placed Oxford as the race for automatic promotion hots up.
Posh are right in the conversation as they sit six points behind Derby in second with two games in hand.
Third-placed Bolton host leaders Portsmouth today also.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Oxford vs Posh
Welcome!
Another big day in League One.
You can follow all of the action as Posh bid to do their bit on Saturday.