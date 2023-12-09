News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Oxford United: Live Blog as League One promotion rivals meet

Peterborough United host Oxford United in a top of the table League One clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 9, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 9th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Victory for Posh would see them overtake their opponents and potentially end the day in third place.

New boss Des Buckingham has overseen a 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham and a 0-0 draw with Bolton in his two League matches in charge so far.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Oxford

12:25 GMT

Welcome!

It's a big game today, well as big as you can really get before Christmas.

Posh could end the day third with a win.

