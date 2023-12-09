Peterborough United host Oxford United in a top of the table League One clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 9, 3pm).

Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Victory for Posh would see them overtake their opponents and potentially end the day in third place.

New boss Des Buckingham has overseen a 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham and a 0-0 draw with Bolton in his two League matches in charge so far.