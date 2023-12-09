Peterborough United vs Oxford United: Live Blog as League One promotion rivals meet
Peterborough United host Oxford United in a top of the table League One clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 9, 3pm).
Victory for Posh would see them overtake their opponents and potentially end the day in third place.
New boss Des Buckingham has overseen a 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham and a 0-0 draw with Bolton in his two League matches in charge so far.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Oxford
Welcome!
It's a big game today, well as big as you can really get before Christmas.
Posh could end the day third with a win.