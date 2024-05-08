Live

Peterborough United vs Oxford United: Live blog as everything is on the line in the League One Play-off semi-final second leg!

By Ben Jones
Published 8th May 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 20:58 BST
Peterborough United huddle up ahead of kick-off. Photo: Joe Dent.Peterborough United huddle up ahead of kick-off. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Oxford United in the second leg of the League One Play-Off semi-final second leg (8pm kick-off).

It’s all or nothing time. The time for action is now and Posh must win tonight or their season is over.

The score stands at 1-0 to Oxford after the first leg at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday night.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Oxford

22:01 BST

FT

Knight long throw, won’t drop for EMC at the far post.

Season over

21:59 BST

1 to go

Knight makes Cumming save at the near post, it’s not a great effort from Ajiboye’s cross but he got it on target. Mothersille blasts well over.

21:58 BST

Nothing is going for Posh here, Oxford have a free kick in their own half, 2 to go

21:56 BST

94 mins 1-1

Collins sends a ball into the box, Fernandez rises so high just as the keeper looks as he’s about to catch it but he can’t keep it down.

21:55 BST

92 mins

Balls high and low raining into the box.

Oxford dealing with them so far.

21:53 BST

89 mins 1-1

Fernandez or JCH see a header from a corner cleared off the line!

21:52 BST

89 mins 1-1

Fernandez on for Randall

Desperation change

21:50 BST

88 mins 1-1

EMC lost his effectiveness this half now.

Delivery into the box has not been good.

Cumming hasn’t been forced into a save this half.

21:48 BST

86 mins 1-1

Bennett goes down again, this is infuriating.

Marcus Browne runs on to replace him

21:47 BST

84 mins 1-1

Posh could have been out of it there.

Steer gifts a pass straight ball to McGuane, he turns away from Edwards and looks for the near corner from the edge of box, just wide.

