Peterborough United vs Oxford United: Live blog as everything is on the line in the League One Play-off semi-final second leg!
It’s all or nothing time. The time for action is now and Posh must win tonight or their season is over.
The score stands at 1-0 to Oxford after the first leg at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday night.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Oxford
Knight long throw, won’t drop for EMC at the far post.
Season over
1 to go
Knight makes Cumming save at the near post, it’s not a great effort from Ajiboye’s cross but he got it on target. Mothersille blasts well over.
Nothing is going for Posh here, Oxford have a free kick in their own half, 2 to go
94 mins 1-1
Collins sends a ball into the box, Fernandez rises so high just as the keeper looks as he’s about to catch it but he can’t keep it down.
92 mins
Balls high and low raining into the box.
Oxford dealing with them so far.
89 mins 1-1
Fernandez or JCH see a header from a corner cleared off the line!
89 mins 1-1
Fernandez on for Randall
Desperation change
88 mins 1-1
EMC lost his effectiveness this half now.
Delivery into the box has not been good.
Cumming hasn’t been forced into a save this half.
86 mins 1-1
Bennett goes down again, this is infuriating.
Marcus Browne runs on to replace him
84 mins 1-1
Posh could have been out of it there.
Steer gifts a pass straight ball to McGuane, he turns away from Edwards and looks for the near corner from the edge of box, just wide.
