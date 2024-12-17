Peterborough United vs Northampton Town: Posh in EFL Trophy action looking to avenge Nene Derby defeat
Posh will move into the last 16 of the tournament with a victory tonight and would face a home tie against League Two side Walsall.
Oscar Wallin could be considered for a return as Posh are expected to make a couple of changes.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Northampton
3-0 Posh
As comfortable as you like
95 mins 3-0 Posh
Great save!
Kamara peels off to the backpost to get a head on a deep corner from Sparkes. A big hand from Tzanev just tips it over the bar.
92 mins 3-0 Posh
Two terrible Cobblers corners to start added time. Some brief hope for them.
6 added minutes
88 mins 3-0 Posh
Katongo clips a ball over the top, Odoh in acres of space, brings the ball forward, cuts the ball back right to the edge of the box, Kyprianou waiting and hits a first time effort, high and wide.
He was aiming for the top corner.
83 mins 3-0 Posh
Odoh is just too much for this Cobblers defence.
Should have really but a ball back into the box after another great run but chooses to shoot from a tight angle and ends up conceding a throw-in.
Then moments later, shoots from 40 yards when a ball fell nicely for him in the middle of the pitch. Easily saved.
Neo Dobson on for Kiantay Licorish-Mullings
75 mins 3-0 Posh
What a ridiculous period of play.
Odoh with a great run down the right, perfect pass for Kamara in the box but he is being held back as he runs onto to. Such a blatant penalty but it is turned away.
Posh win it back straight away and Kyprianou shoots from the edge of the box, hits the inside of the post.
Seconds later and Posh have it again, Randall heads against the bar from a cross.
Cobblers sub
Freddie Findlay for Sam Hoskins
72 mins 3-0 Posh
Fernandez heads a well directed corner from Sparkes onto the roof of the net.
This game is just a question of how many Posh fancy getting.
Kamara and Sparkes on for Posh in place of Hayes and Mills.
Jordan Willis replaces Aaron McGowan
3-0 Posh
Odoh gets his goal, gets into the box, turns inside and shoots, takes a couple of deflections and finds its way into the net.
Odoh
63 mins 2-0 Posh
Nevett limps back on as Posh play on.
61 mins 2-0 Posh
Nevett on the floor. He took a knock a few minutes ago after he carried the ball over halfway but ran into trouble and took a heavy one on his leg.
Attendance is in
2549
294 Cobblers
58 mins 2-0 Posh
Great chance for 3, Hayes slides in Jones on the right of the box but he makes a right mess of the chance in his feet and gets tackled, again Posh reluctant to shoot.
57 mins 2-0 Posh
Cobblers free-kick on the edge of the box. Mills bundles over Pinnock from behind.
The shot from the same man hits Fernandez in the face.
