Live

Peterborough United vs Northampton Town: Posh in EFL Trophy action looking to avenge Nene Derby defeat

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:23 BST
Cian Hayes skips past a couple of Northampton players (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)placeholder image
Cian Hayes skips past a couple of Northampton players (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Peterborough United host Northampton Town in the Vertu Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 17, 7pm).

Posh will move into the last 16 of the tournament with a victory tonight and would face a home tie against League Two side Walsall.

Oscar Wallin could be considered for a return as Posh are expected to make a couple of changes.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Northampton

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:53 BST

FT

3-0 Posh

As comfortable as you like

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:53 BST

95 mins 3-0 Posh

Great save!

Kamara peels off to the backpost to get a head on a deep corner from Sparkes. A big hand from Tzanev just tips it over the bar.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:50 BST

92 mins 3-0 Posh

Two terrible Cobblers corners to start added time. Some brief hope for them.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:47 BST

6 added minutes

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:45 BST

88 mins 3-0 Posh

Katongo clips a ball over the top, Odoh in acres of space, brings the ball forward, cuts the ball back right to the edge of the box, Kyprianou waiting and hits a first time effort, high and wide.

He was aiming for the top corner.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:40 BST

83 mins 3-0 Posh

Odoh is just too much for this Cobblers defence.

Should have really but a ball back into the box after another great run but chooses to shoot from a tight angle and ends up conceding a throw-in.

Then moments later, shoots from 40 yards when a ball fell nicely for him in the middle of the pitch. Easily saved.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:38 BST

Sub

Neo Dobson on for Kiantay Licorish-Mullings

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:34 BST

75 mins 3-0 Posh

What a ridiculous period of play.

Odoh with a great run down the right, perfect pass for Kamara in the box but he is being held back as he runs onto to. Such a blatant penalty but it is turned away.

Posh win it back straight away and Kyprianou shoots from the edge of the box, hits the inside of the post.

Seconds later and Posh have it again, Randall heads against the bar from a cross.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:29 BST

Cobblers sub

Freddie Findlay for Sam Hoskins

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:28 BST

72 mins 3-0 Posh

Fernandez heads a well directed corner from Sparkes onto the roof of the net.

This game is just a question of how many Posh fancy getting.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:25 BST

Subs

Kamara and Sparkes on for Posh in place of Hayes and Mills.

Jordan Willis replaces Aaron McGowan

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:24 BST

3-0 Posh

Odoh gets his goal, gets into the box, turns inside and shoots, takes a couple of deflections and finds its way into the net.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:21 BST

3-0!

Odoh

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:21 BST

63 mins 2-0 Posh

Nevett limps back on as Posh play on.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:18 BST

61 mins 2-0 Posh

Nevett on the floor. He took a knock a few minutes ago after he carried the ball over halfway but ran into trouble and took a heavy one on his leg.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:17 BST

Attendance is in

2549

294 Cobblers

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:17 BST

58 mins 2-0 Posh

Great chance for 3, Hayes slides in Jones on the right of the box but he makes a right mess of the chance in his feet and gets tackled, again Posh reluctant to shoot.

Tue, 17 Dec, 2024, 20:14 BST

57 mins 2-0 Posh

Cobblers free-kick on the edge of the box. Mills bundles over Pinnock from behind.

The shot from the same man hits Fernandez in the face.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownEFL TrophyLeague TwoWalsall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice