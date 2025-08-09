Peterborough United vs Luton Town: Live blog as Posh face their first home match of the League One season
Archie Collins has turned down a final contract offer from the club this week but is still available for selection as normal according to Posh boss Darren Ferguson.
He also has to make a decision to make at the back as Sam Hughes is ruled out for three months and whether or not Vicente Reyes will be given his first start in Posh colours.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Posh vs Luton
Team news coming at 11:15
Welcome!
We are back at London Road for the first time this season.
It is set to be a tough game against a newly relegated side for the second week in a row. Let’s see if Posh can pick up their first points of the season.
Follow all of the action right here!