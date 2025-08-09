Peterborough United vs Luton Town: Live blog as Posh face their first home match of the League One season

Will Archie Collins continue to start for Posh? (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images).

Peterborough United face Luton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium in their first home game of the season (August 9, 12:30pm.)

Archie Collins has turned down a final contract offer from the club this week but is still available for selection as normal according to Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

He also has to make a decision to make at the back as Sam Hughes is ruled out for three months and whether or not Vicente Reyes will be given his first start in Posh colours.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.