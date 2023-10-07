Peterborough United vs Lincoln City: Posh looking to bounce back from late disappointment with win
Peterborough United host Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One action (October 7, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Posh head into this one still unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last seven games but will be looking to make sure they pick up three points this time in a fixture they have a good recent history in.
A 3-3 draw that sealed promotion and a 4-0 win have been the outcome on the last two visits of the Imps.
Hector Kyprianou returns from suspension.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.