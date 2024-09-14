Peterborough United vs Lincoln City: Live blog as Posh look for first home win of the season
Bradley Ihionvien could make his league debut for the club today and Jadel Katongo could also make his first League One appearance this season after arriving back at the club on Deadline Day.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Lincoln
Shambles of a 12 minutes added on, awful play from both sides. Neither side seemed to know what colour their teammates were playing in.
97 mins 1-1
Sparkes yellow for a pull back, probably a good thing.
Posh just giving it away constantly in the final third.
93 mins 1-1
long throw headed onto the roof of the net and Posh try to come again, too easily giving the ball away though.
12 added minutes
The game is getting very frantic now but Posh are struggling to move the ball well enough.
Posh sub
O’Brien-Brady replaces Collins
84 mins 1-1
Crazy period of play.
Fernanadez goes on an unbelievable run from his own half, all the way to the edge of the box. When he finally passes he finds CCC on the right of the box.
He plays a terrible pass out of the box and Lincoln break. Cadamerteri turns Kyprianou and gets in on goal. Katongo is no help on the cover and Posh are lucky Cadamarteri puts the ball straight into the hands of Steer.
Should have done much better.
Another injury
Ben House replaced by Freddie Draper
Lincoln sub
The keeper can play no more part.
Wickens replaced by Zach Jeacock
73 mins 1-1
Posh revert to a bit of the hoofball and it pays off.
Long one from Steer to Ihionvein on the left, he’s in acres of space, defence thinks he’s offside but he was in his own half when the kick was taken.
He drives to the left of the box, cuts in and shoots at goal. Wickens comes out to make the block but he’s stayed down now and Posh’s momentum was ended.
69 mins 1-1
Things might just be starting to turn, Posh were on a really promising looking counter there. Poku sprinted away on the right but chose to just keep going and ignore the three options on the left and gets tackled, cleanly.
66 mins 1-1
That’s just the kind of magic Posh needed. Poku picks up the ball on the right, cuts inside towards the box and fires the ball low into the far corner.
Great goal.
Poku
1-0 Lincoln!
And again, brilliant take from a dropping ball from House. He fires off a quick shot on the edge of the six yard box but Steer has read the danger and come out well.
62 mins 1-0 Lincoln
Good chance for Lincoln straight after those subs.
Hamer chests down in space, finds Moylan on the right, deep cross and if Ring has got a better connection on that to get in tack across goal, Lincoln would have had a tap in
Maybe surprisingly, Lincoln make a triple sub too
Bayliss, Jeffries and Makama off
Bailey Cadamarteri off, Erik Ring and Jack Moylan on
Quadruple Posh sub
Randall, Odoh, Wallin, Jones off
Ihionvein, Mothersille, CCC, Fernandez on
55 mins 1-0 Lincoln
A bit of pressure, Wickens has to punch a Collins cross clear. Sparkes sends over a good ball but I’m not sure crosses are going to lead to a goal today.
52 mins 1-0 Lincoln
Darikwa booked for kicking the ball away to prevent a throw. The time wasting has been in effect for a while
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.