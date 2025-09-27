Peterborough United vs Lincoln City: Live blog as Posh face high-flying League One side
Posh are still without Declan Frith but Ben Woods could be in line to make his first start for the club.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Lincoln
25 mins 1-0 Lincoln
Great chance!
Garbett slides in a perfect ball to Morgan on the edge of the box, he gets free and looks for the far corner, hits the base of the post and comes out.
24 mins 1-0 Lincoln
Posh pushing now.
Great pass out to Mendy and he sends in a cross but just too many defenders in the middle
22 mins 1-0 Lincoln
First Posh moment, two nice balls into the box from Garbett. Second is headed behind for a corner.
18 mins 1-0 Lincoln
Posh are struggling. Not picking anything up, Lincoln have the least possession of any team in the league this season, not that you’d know it here.
16 mins 1-0 Lincoln
Reach scores straight from the free-kick.
Sent towards the top corner but Bass is that side and gets a hand to it and can’t keep it out.
1-0 Lincoln
Reach
13 mins 0-0
Free-kick Lincoln, edge of the box
11 mins 0-0
Bayliss with the first real effort the game, edge of the box shot towards the bottom corner but easy for Bass.
9 mins 0-0
Bass’s radar is off early, a couple of passes forward fired straight out of play.
The Lincoln gameplan is clear, send the ball long up to Streeet, he wins the header and they get men around him. Does seem reasonably effective
1 min 0-0
It’s a big Lincoln side. Street, Draper and House seem to be playing in an enormous front three.
Bass claims the first free-kick of the game well though
Kick-off
Lincoln
Wickens, Darikwa, Reach, Jackson, Bayliss, Collins, McGrandles, Bradley, Street, House, Draper.
Subs: Jeacock, Towler, Hackett, Okoronkwo, Obikwu, Hamer, Varfolomeev.
Alex Bass, Jacob Mendy, Tom O’Connor, George Nevett, Tom Lees, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Matt Garbett, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Harry Leonard
Subs: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, David Okagbue, Klaidi lolos, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren
Welcome!
Posh host high-flying Lincoln and you can follow all of the action right here!