Live

Peterborough United vs Lincoln City: Live blog as Posh face high-flying League One side

By Ben Jones
Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 13:07 BST
George Nevett in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
George Nevett in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Lincoln City in League One action (September 27, 3pm).

Posh are still without Declan Frith but Ben Woods could be in line to make his first start for the club.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Lincoln

15:25 BST

25 mins 1-0 Lincoln

Great chance!

Garbett slides in a perfect ball to Morgan on the edge of the box, he gets free and looks for the far corner, hits the base of the post and comes out.

15:24 BST

24 mins 1-0 Lincoln

Posh pushing now.

Great pass out to Mendy and he sends in a cross but just too many defenders in the middle

15:22 BST

22 mins 1-0 Lincoln

First Posh moment, two nice balls into the box from Garbett. Second is headed behind for a corner.

15:19 BST

18 mins 1-0 Lincoln

Posh are struggling. Not picking anything up, Lincoln have the least possession of any team in the league this season, not that you’d know it here.

15:17 BST

16 mins 1-0 Lincoln

Reach scores straight from the free-kick.

Sent towards the top corner but Bass is that side and gets a hand to it and can’t keep it out.

15:14 BST

1-0 Lincoln

Reach

15:14 BST

13 mins 0-0

Free-kick Lincoln, edge of the box

15:11 BST

11 mins 0-0

Bayliss with the first real effort the game, edge of the box shot towards the bottom corner but easy for Bass.

15:10 BST

9 mins 0-0

Bass’s radar is off early, a couple of passes forward fired straight out of play.

The Lincoln gameplan is clear, send the ball long up to Streeet, he wins the header and they get men around him. Does seem reasonably effective

15:05 BST

1 min 0-0

It’s a big Lincoln side. Street, Draper and House seem to be playing in an enormous front three.

Bass claims the first free-kick of the game well though

15:00 BST

Kick-off

14:00 BST

Lincoln

Wickens, Darikwa, Reach, Jackson, Bayliss, Collins, McGrandles, Bradley, Street, House, Draper.

Subs: Jeacock, Towler, Hackett, Okoronkwo, Obikwu, Hamer, Varfolomeev.

13:58 BST

Alex Bass, Jacob Mendy, Tom O’Connor, George Nevett, Tom Lees, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Matt Garbett, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Harry Leonard

Subs: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, David Okagbue, Klaidi lolos, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren

13:07 BST

Welcome!

Posh host high-flying Lincoln and you can follow all of the action right here!

Related topics:Lincoln CityLeague One
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice