Live
Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient: Live blog as Posh begin bid for unprecedented third consecutive EFL Trophy title
Peterborough United host Leyton Orient in the first game of the Vertu Trophy 2025/26 at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 2).
Posh come into the match fresh from a frantic Deadline Day and are expected to field new strikers Harry Leonard and Jimmy-Jay Morgan.
Jacob Mendy and Tom O’Connor are not expected to be involved but Posh do have a question mark in goal as Vicente Reyes is away on international duty with Chile.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Lyeton Orient
Welcome!
We are expecting out first look at Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Harry Leonard tonight, which should add some excitement to the fixture, follow along live here!