Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient: Live blog as Posh begin bid for unprecedented third consecutive EFL Trophy title

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 17:24 BST
Harry Leonard is expected to make his Peterborough United debut. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Harry Leonard is expected to make his Peterborough United debut. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Leyton Orient in the first game of the Vertu Trophy 2025/26 at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 2).

Posh come into the match fresh from a frantic Deadline Day and are expected to field new strikers Harry Leonard and Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

Jacob Mendy and Tom O’Connor are not expected to be involved but Posh do have a question mark in goal as Vicente Reyes is away on international duty with Chile.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Lyeton Orient

17:24 BST

Welcome!

We are expecting out first look at Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Harry Leonard tonight, which should add some excitement to the fixture, follow along live here!

