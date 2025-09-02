Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient: Live blog as Posh begin bid for unprecedented third consecutive EFL Trophy title

Harry Leonard is expected to make his Peterborough United debut. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United host Leyton Orient in the first game of the Vertu Trophy 2025/26 at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 2).

Posh come into the match fresh from a frantic Deadline Day and are expected to field new strikers Harry Leonard and Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

Jacob Mendy and Tom O’Connor are not expected to be involved but Posh do have a question mark in goal as Vicente Reyes is away on international duty with Chile.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.