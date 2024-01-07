News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United vs Leeds United: Live Blog as Posh face Championship side in front of sell our crowd in FA Cup third round

Peterborough United host Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 7, 2pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Will Fynn Talley keep his place ahead of new signing Jed Steer? Photo: Joe Dent.Will Fynn Talley keep his place ahead of new signing Jed Steer? Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Fynn Talley keep his place ahead of new signing Jed Steer? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh host the side that sit fourth in the Championship while sitting third in League One themselves.

Posh could hand a debut to new signing Jed Steer but have suggested that Fynn Talley could keep his place in between the sticks with Nicholas Bilokapic injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrison Burrows will take the armband in his first game as permanent captain.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Leeds

Show new updates
13:02 GMT

Posh

Fynn Talley, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Kaontgo, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones

Subs: Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Jeando Fuchs, Emmanuel Fernandez, Ryan De Havilland, David Ajiboye, Malik Mothersille, Jacob Wakeling

21:36 GMT

Some great pictures from the Posh vs Leeds encounters of the past

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/do-you-remember-these-matches-between-peterborough-united-and-leeds-united-picture-gallery-4464292

21:35 GMT

Leeds United manager on 'Championship standard' Posh

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/leeds-united-manager-on-championship-standard-peterborough-united-4468633

21:34 GMT

Welcome!

Looking forward to this one, can Posh cause an FA Cup upset?

Related topics:Leeds UnitedHarrison BurrowsLeague One