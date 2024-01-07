Peterborough United host Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 7, 2pm).

Will Fynn Talley keep his place ahead of new signing Jed Steer? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh host the side that sit fourth in the Championship while sitting third in League One themselves.

Posh could hand a debut to new signing Jed Steer but have suggested that Fynn Talley could keep his place in between the sticks with Nicholas Bilokapic injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Burrows will take the armband in his first game as permanent captain.