Peterborough United vs Leeds United: Live Blog as Posh face Championship side in front of sell our crowd in FA Cup third round
Posh host the side that sit fourth in the Championship while sitting third in League One themselves.
Posh could hand a debut to new signing Jed Steer but have suggested that Fynn Talley could keep his place in between the sticks with Nicholas Bilokapic injured.
Harrison Burrows will take the armband in his first game as permanent captain.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Leeds
Posh
Fynn Talley, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Kaontgo, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones
Subs: Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Jeando Fuchs, Emmanuel Fernandez, Ryan De Havilland, David Ajiboye, Malik Mothersille, Jacob Wakeling
Some great pictures from the Posh vs Leeds encounters of the past
Leeds United manager on 'Championship standard' Posh
Welcome!
Looking forward to this one, can Posh cause an FA Cup upset?