News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
1 minute ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
46 minutes ago ‘Ask For Henry’ campaign is back at Morrisons cafes from next week
14 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
15 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
Live

Peterborough United vs Ipswich Town: Posh face biggest test of the season

Peterborough United face title hopefuls Ipswich Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (April 22, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Posh will be hoping to get revenge for the defeat suffered at Portman Road in December. Photo: Joe Dent.Posh will be hoping to get revenge for the defeat suffered at Portman Road in December. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh will be hoping to get revenge for the defeat suffered at Portman Road in December. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh face the biggest game of their season so far as the seemingly unstoppable Ipswich roll into town.

The Tractor Boys haven’t lost a league game since January 21 and that is the size of the task facing Posh if they want to guarantee being in the play-off places at 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will most likely have to do it without Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward aswell.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Ipswich

Show new updates
23:30 BST

Posh to savour not fear the big occasion

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-boss-and-his-players-are-enjoying-the-pressure-of-a-play-off-race-4110781

23:29 BST

Form

Let’s get the bad news out of the way, Ipswich haven’t lost in their last 15 league games.

They have also kept 10 clean sheets in their last 12. They did, however, only jsut scrape past Port Vale on Tuesday after going 1-0 down.

Last 5

Ipswich 2-1 Port Vale

Ipswich 6-0 Charlton

Cheltenham 1-1 Ipswich

Ipswich 4-0 Wycombe

Derby 0-2 Ipswich

23:26 BST

Welcome!

Nervous yet?

A packed out- virtually sold out London Road awaits what is a massive game in the promotion race.

Can Posh pull off their biggest win of the season?

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Ipswich TownIpswichNathan Thompson