Peterborough United vs Ipswich Town: Posh face biggest test of the season
Peterborough United face title hopefuls Ipswich Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (April 22, 3pm).
Posh face the biggest game of their season so far as the seemingly unstoppable Ipswich roll into town.
The Tractor Boys haven’t lost a league game since January 21 and that is the size of the task facing Posh if they want to guarantee being in the play-off places at 5pm.
They will most likely have to do it without Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward aswell.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Ipswich
Posh to savour not fear the big occasion
Form
Let’s get the bad news out of the way, Ipswich haven’t lost in their last 15 league games.
They have also kept 10 clean sheets in their last 12. They did, however, only jsut scrape past Port Vale on Tuesday after going 1-0 down.
Last 5
Ipswich 2-1 Port Vale
Ipswich 6-0 Charlton
Cheltenham 1-1 Ipswich
Ipswich 4-0 Wycombe
Derby 0-2 Ipswich
Welcome!
Nervous yet?
A packed out- virtually sold out London Road awaits what is a massive game in the promotion race.
Can Posh pull off their biggest win of the season?