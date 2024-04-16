Live

Peterborough United vs Fleetwood Town: Live blog as Posh can secure a League One Play-Off place

Peterborough United host Fleetwood Town in League One action on Tuesday night (April 16, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:15 BST
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action with Josh Vela of Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action with Josh Vela of Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action with Josh Vela of Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have a chance to bounce back quickly in the wake of Saturday’s horror show at Oxford.

Just a point is needed to secure a play-off place at the end of the season. Therefore, Posh are not expected to made wholesale changes.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Fleetwood

14:14 BST

Welcome!

It may not be the automatic promotion push we were all hoping for but Posh can only keep winning to build momentum.

Changes can be expected after the weekend mauling but Darren Ferguson seemed set on securing the play-offs officially before making wholesale changes to his side

That can be done with a point tonight.

