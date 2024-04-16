Peterborough United vs Fleetwood Town: Live blog as Posh can secure a League One Play-Off place
Posh have a chance to bounce back quickly in the wake of Saturday’s horror show at Oxford.
Just a point is needed to secure a play-off place at the end of the season. Therefore, Posh are not expected to made wholesale changes.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Fleetwood
Welcome!
It may not be the automatic promotion push we were all hoping for but Posh can only keep winning to build momentum.
Changes can be expected after the weekend mauling but Darren Ferguson seemed set on securing the play-offs officially before making wholesale changes to his side
That can be done with a point tonight.