Peterborough United vs Exeter City rearranged due to international call-ups
The match was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday October 18.
Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are expected to be called up to England U20s who play Italy on November 16 and November 20 and Hector Kyprianou is set to be away with Cyprus as they finish their European Championship qualifying campaign at home to Spain on November 16 as well as playing a home friendly against Lithuania on November 19.
Posh do not have a free midweek until after Oxford at home on December 9 as the EFL Trophy knockout round fixture will be on week commencing December 4.