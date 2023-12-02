Live
Peterborough United vs Doncaster Rovers: Live Blog as Darren Ferguson faces off against Grant McCann
Peterborough United host Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup second round at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 2, 3pm).
Grant McCann brings League Two Doncaster to Posh for what will be his first game back after being sacked at the beginning of January.
Tommy Rowe is also set for a Posh return as he currently plays for Doncaster, who sit 17th in League Two.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Doncaster
Welcome!
As far as we know so far, the match is on.