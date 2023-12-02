News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United vs Doncaster Rovers: Live Blog as Darren Ferguson faces off against Grant McCann

Peterborough United host Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup second round at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 2, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 12:23 GMT
Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson faces off against his predecessor. Photo: Joe Dent.Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson faces off against his predecessor. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson faces off against his predecessor. Photo: Joe Dent.

Grant McCann brings League Two Doncaster to Posh for what will be his first game back after being sacked at the beginning of January.

Tommy Rowe is also set for a Posh return as he currently plays for Doncaster, who sit 17th in League Two.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Doncaster

Show new updates
12:22 GMT

Welcome!

As far as we know so far, the match is on.

Related topics:Grant McCannDarren FergusonDoncaster RoversLeague Two