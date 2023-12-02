Peterborough United host Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup second round at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 2, 3pm).

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson faces off against his predecessor. Photo: Joe Dent.

Grant McCann brings League Two Doncaster to Posh for what will be his first game back after being sacked at the beginning of January.

Tommy Rowe is also set for a Posh return as he currently plays for Doncaster, who sit 17th in League Two.