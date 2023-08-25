Will this be one of the final times Jonson Clarke-Harris will appear in a Peterborough United shirt? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh host the side the pipped to the play-offs on the final day of last season.

The Rams have been boosted by the signings of Tyrese Fornah and Tyreece John-Jules on Friday but will be without former Posh man Joe Ward through injury.

Posh will be looking to bounce back quickly from their first defeat of the season at Northampton last weekend.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.