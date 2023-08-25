News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Derby County: Posh looking to bounce back from Nene Derby defeat

Peterborough United host Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 26, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 26th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Will this be one of the final times Jonson Clarke-Harris will appear in a Peterborough United shirt? Photo: Joe Dent.Will this be one of the final times Jonson Clarke-Harris will appear in a Peterborough United shirt? Photo: Joe Dent.
Will this be one of the final times Jonson Clarke-Harris will appear in a Peterborough United shirt? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh host the side the pipped to the play-offs on the final day of last season.

The Rams have been boosted by the signings of Tyrese Fornah and Tyreece John-Jules on Friday but will be without former Posh man Joe Ward through injury.

Posh will be looking to bounce back quickly from their first defeat of the season at Northampton last weekend.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Derby

Show new updates
00:34 BST

Welcome!

Let’s not talk about last week, another chance for three points today as Derby travel to London Road.

