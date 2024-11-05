Live

Peterborough United vs Crystal Palace U21s: Live blog as Posh look to make Bristol Street Motors Trophy progress

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Nov 2024, 18:07 BST
James Dornelly in action against Stevenage in the last EFL Trophy game. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Peterborough United host Crystal Palace U21s at the Weston Homes Stadium (7pm) in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Posh need a point to make sure of progression as group winners, which will secure them a home tie in the next round.

Posh can still be knocked out but would have to lose and Stevenage to beat Gillingham by at least three goals next week (November 12).

Follow all of the action on the live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Palace U21s

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:50 BST

FT

Posh win and win the group.

Home tie in the next round confirmed.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:46 BST

4 added minutes

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:46 BST

Palace sub

Gibbard off, Jack Grante on

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:43 BST

88 mins 4-1 Posh

Two for Odoh and Hayes has set them both up.

Picks up the ball on the wing, rounds all the way to the middle of the goal, lays the ball off for Odoh, takes a touch and places the ball into the corner.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:42 BST

4-1

Odoh again

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:40 BST

Posh sub

Ollie Rose on for Fernandez

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:37 BST

81 mins 3-1 Posh

What a finish that is, first Posh goal for Harley Mills.

Randall weights a ball out to Mills on the left edge of the box, he takes a touch cuts inside and curls an effort with his right foot right into the top corner, beautiful.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:35 BST

3-1!

What a goal Harley Mills!

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:35 BST

79 mins 2-1 Posh

Should be 3-1, Odoh presented with a great chance in the box from Jones’s pass he scuffs a shot and sees it blocked, the rebound falls to him but he falls over going for it, he wants a penalty, doesn’t get it but gets up and shoots again and its blocked again.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:33 BST

74 mins 2-1 Posh

Randall drags a low effort at goal from 30 yards. Posh getting some control back.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:26 BST

69 mins 2-1 Posh

Palace nearly shoot themselves in the foot. Mustapha gives the ball straight to Randall 30 yards from goal, he slides Jones in on the left of the box, he cuts insides and shoots but the goalbound effort is headed away by Gibbard who is standing right next to his goalkeeper.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:22 BST

66 mins 2-1 Posh

Palace steaming into the Posh box seemingly at ease now, Derry finds space between Fernandez and Dornelly but prods a terrible shot at Bilokapic.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:21 BST

65 mins 2-1 Posh

Posh caught out again, Palace try to launch a three-man counter but Collins drags back Marsh and takes a yellow card.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:20 BST

64 mins 2-1 Posh

It’s been a threat all night, Palace have one on the counter. Marsoram bursts past Nevett on the left with his pace, slides across to Marsh, who takes a touch and rolls past Blipkapic as he runs out of his goal to try and close the angle down on the ledge of the box.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:18 BST

2-1

Marsh

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:17 BST

Quadruple Posh sub

CCC, Sparkes, Mothersille, De Havilland off

Randall, Mills, Jones and Collins on

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:16 BST

60 mins 2-0 Posh

It’s a bizarre one.

CCC with a backheel straight to a Jemide in the box, he dawdles on the ball and tries to boot clear only to be closed down by Hayes, the ball hits the Posh man and loops up and over the keeper and into the net.

Tue, 05 Nov, 2024, 20:14 BST

2-0

Hayes!

