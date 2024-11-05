Peterborough United vs Crystal Palace U21s: Live blog as Posh look to make Bristol Street Motors Trophy progress
Posh need a point to make sure of progression as group winners, which will secure them a home tie in the next round.
Posh can still be knocked out but would have to lose and Stevenage to beat Gillingham by at least three goals next week (November 12).
Follow all of the action on the live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Palace U21s
Posh win and win the group.
Home tie in the next round confirmed.
4 added minutes
Palace sub
Gibbard off, Jack Grante on
88 mins 4-1 Posh
Two for Odoh and Hayes has set them both up.
Picks up the ball on the wing, rounds all the way to the middle of the goal, lays the ball off for Odoh, takes a touch and places the ball into the corner.
Odoh again
Posh sub
Ollie Rose on for Fernandez
81 mins 3-1 Posh
What a finish that is, first Posh goal for Harley Mills.
Randall weights a ball out to Mills on the left edge of the box, he takes a touch cuts inside and curls an effort with his right foot right into the top corner, beautiful.
What a goal Harley Mills!
79 mins 2-1 Posh
Should be 3-1, Odoh presented with a great chance in the box from Jones’s pass he scuffs a shot and sees it blocked, the rebound falls to him but he falls over going for it, he wants a penalty, doesn’t get it but gets up and shoots again and its blocked again.
74 mins 2-1 Posh
Randall drags a low effort at goal from 30 yards. Posh getting some control back.
69 mins 2-1 Posh
Palace nearly shoot themselves in the foot. Mustapha gives the ball straight to Randall 30 yards from goal, he slides Jones in on the left of the box, he cuts insides and shoots but the goalbound effort is headed away by Gibbard who is standing right next to his goalkeeper.
66 mins 2-1 Posh
Palace steaming into the Posh box seemingly at ease now, Derry finds space between Fernandez and Dornelly but prods a terrible shot at Bilokapic.
65 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh caught out again, Palace try to launch a three-man counter but Collins drags back Marsh and takes a yellow card.
64 mins 2-1 Posh
It’s been a threat all night, Palace have one on the counter. Marsoram bursts past Nevett on the left with his pace, slides across to Marsh, who takes a touch and rolls past Blipkapic as he runs out of his goal to try and close the angle down on the ledge of the box.
Marsh
Quadruple Posh sub
CCC, Sparkes, Mothersille, De Havilland off
Randall, Mills, Jones and Collins on
60 mins 2-0 Posh
It’s a bizarre one.
CCC with a backheel straight to a Jemide in the box, he dawdles on the ball and tries to boot clear only to be closed down by Hayes, the ball hits the Posh man and loops up and over the keeper and into the net.
Hayes!