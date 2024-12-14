Peterborough United vs Crawley Town: Live blog as Posh look to snap losing run

Live

Published 14th Dec 2024, 13:13 BST
Cian Hayes is expected to continue in the Peterborough United side. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 14, 3pm).

Posh have lost their last two games against teams in the bottom four before the match and face a third today in Crawley.

Rob Elliott’s side sit just two points below Posh in 21st place.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Crawley

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

FT

Posh get over the line

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

94 mins 4-3 Posh

Posh are not intent of keeping the ball in the corner. They’ve had the ball for three minutes of five added, balls going into the box, Odoh almost had a tap-in as he slid to try and meet a teasing Mothersille ball, inches away.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

5 added

5 added minutes

As Bilokapic takes a volley of abuse for Fernandez for sprinting out to the byline and just not getting the ball.

The defender has to bail out his clueless keeper.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

88 mins 4-3 Posh

Posh momentarily down to ten as CCC takes a ball flush in the face, comes back on.

Looks like Posh have wrestled back a little more control, Crawley not looking as dangerous in the last five minutes.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

84 mins 4-3 Posh

Good effort Posh, CCC feeds Mothersille on the left of the box, out races Wollacott to charge down the effort.

Corner, keeper drops it but foul given against Fernendez.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:38 BST

Posh sub

Dornelly withdrawn for Nevett.

Katongo to RB.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:38 BST

80 mins 4-3 Posh

Big chance for Crawley,

Dornelly caught up field, chasing a high ball he got nowhere near. John-Jules sprints clear on the right, shoots across goal, but wide.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Crawley sub

Bradley Ibrahim for Max Anderson

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BST

78 mins 4-3 Posh

Spells for both sides, clear cut chances not easy to come by.

Posh corner as De Havilland sees an effort blocked with from just inside the box.

Fernandez sends it well over

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

Crawley sub

Jack Roles for Camara

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

72 mins 4-3 Posh

Posh just penned back, Hayes almost playing at RB.

Some tires legs starting to appear now, Hayes and Jones mostly.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:25 BST

68 mins 4-3 Posh

Crawley are on top again, Hepburn-Murphy with a close range shot blocked and then a follow up is spilled by Bilokapic, he follows it in but the Posh keeper gets enough on it and stays down.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

Crawley triple

Harry Forster, Rushain Hepburn Murphy, Tyreece John-Jules on

Ronan Darcy, Tola Showmuni, Will Swan off

Attacking reinforcements on

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:20 BST

63 mins 4-3 Posh

Sparkes, Kyprianou and Randall off

Mills, De Havilland and CCC on

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:19 BST

4-3 Posh

Totally against the run of play, Posh break out through Mothersille, carries the ball from halfway, waits for the perfect moment to find Hayes to his right, he runs onto it and curls the ball into the corner with his left foot.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:17 BST

4-3!!!

Hayes scores again!

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:17 BST

3-3

It’s panic stations at the back, Shots are peppering the goal.

Blue shirts throwing themselves at shots from Swan and Camara. Great block from Katongo prevents 4-3.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:14 BST

57 mins 3-3

Well we’re level again, looks like a stroke of luck with that one.

Darcy sends in a cross from the right, under little pressure from the defence.

Looks like a deflected cross, Bilokapic is scrambling across his line, Showumni taps in on the line.

