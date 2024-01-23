Live
Peterborough United vs Crawley Town: Live Blog as Posh look for a place in EFL Quarter-finals
Peterborough United host Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 23, 7:30pm).
The match was supposed to take place last week but was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The winners will move into the quarter-finals of the competition and will host Wimbledon next Tuesday (December 30).
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Crawley
Crawley are expected to field a strong side
Welcome!
A home tie against Wimbledon in the next round is the prize for this one.
Will Posh make it there?