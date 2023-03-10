News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town: Live Blog as Posh look to keep up League One play-off push

Peterborough United host Cheltenham Town in League One on Saturday (March 11, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
1 hour ago
Jack Taylor will be looking to inspire Posh to victory over Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent.
The return game on the opening day of the season was an absolute thriller with Posh storming back from 2-0 down at half time but Posh will be hoping for an easier ride today.

Especially since they have now closed to within seven points of the play-off places and will be looking to keep up the pressure.

Find out if they can on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Cheltenham

Show new updates

First thing first

Pitch inspection passed, it’s game on!

Team news

Posh will welcome back Kwame Poku, which may be bad news for Joel Randall and his place on the bench.

Will he starts or will Ward keep his place?

The only other call would appear to be Kyprianou or Norburn?

Other fixtures

Barnsley vs Plymouth

Bolton vs Ipswich

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Burton vs Wycombe

Charlton vs Accrington

Exeter vs Lincoln

Fleetwood vs Port Vale

Forset Green vs Bristol Rovers

MK vs Cambridge

Oxford vs Derby

Shrewsbury vs Morecambe

Ref

Alan Young is today’s ref.

He took charge of the 2-0 EFL Cup win at Plymouth in August.

There was a period at the beginning of the season that he gave out 7 red cards in his first 11 games of the season.

He hasn’t given out one in his following in his next 14 games.

Form

Cheltenham have won just two of their last 13 league matches. They are embroiled in a relegation scrap but have taken 4 points from their last 2 games and funnily enough sit four points above the final relegation spot.

Last 6

0-0 vs Lincoln (H) D

1-0 vs Fleetwood (H) W

2-0 vs Derby (A) L

4-0 vs Portsmouth (A) L

0-4 vs Barnsley (H) L

1-2 vs Cambridge (A) W

Fergie doesn't mind winning ugly

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/darren-ferguson-happy-to-win-ugly-at-the-business-end-of-the-season-and-he-uses-manchester-united-as-an-example-of-what-not-to-do-4058076

Welcome!

Another matchday has come around again, Posh face a winnable game on paper, can they convert that? Found out here.

