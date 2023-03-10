Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town: Live Blog as Posh look to keep up League One play-off push
Peterborough United host Cheltenham Town in League One on Saturday (March 11, 3pm).
The return game on the opening day of the season was an absolute thriller with Posh storming back from 2-0 down at half time but Posh will be hoping for an easier ride today.
Especially since they have now closed to within seven points of the play-off places and will be looking to keep up the pressure.
Find out if they can on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Cheltenham
Posh will welcome back Kwame Poku, which may be bad news for Joel Randall and his place on the bench.
Will he starts or will Ward keep his place?
The only other call would appear to be Kyprianou or Norburn?
Barnsley vs Plymouth
Bolton vs Ipswich
Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday
Burton vs Wycombe
Charlton vs Accrington
Exeter vs Lincoln
Fleetwood vs Port Vale
Forset Green vs Bristol Rovers
MK vs Cambridge
Oxford vs Derby
Shrewsbury vs Morecambe
Alan Young is today’s ref.
He took charge of the 2-0 EFL Cup win at Plymouth in August.
There was a period at the beginning of the season that he gave out 7 red cards in his first 11 games of the season.
He hasn’t given out one in his following in his next 14 games.
Cheltenham have won just two of their last 13 league matches. They are embroiled in a relegation scrap but have taken 4 points from their last 2 games and funnily enough sit four points above the final relegation spot.
Last 6
0-0 vs Lincoln (H) D
1-0 vs Fleetwood (H) W
2-0 vs Derby (A) L
4-0 vs Portsmouth (A) L
0-4 vs Barnsley (H) L
1-2 vs Cambridge (A) W