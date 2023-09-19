Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town: Can Posh end winless run against strugglers?
Peterborough United host Cheltenham Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 19, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Posh are looking to end a four game winless run in the league and won’t get a better chance than against a Cheltenham side who have just one point and no goals to their name this season.
Posh are likely to have Ricky-Jade Jones back in their ranks but David Ajiboye looks set to miss out with a dead leg.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Cheltenham
Welcome!
If feels as if Posh really need this one.
Can they snap their winles run here?
Let’s find out!