Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town: Can Posh end winless run against strugglers?

Peterborough United host Cheltenham Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 19, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United takes on the Leyton Orient defence. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku of Peterborough United takes on the Leyton Orient defence. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United takes on the Leyton Orient defence. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking to end a four game winless run in the league and won’t get a better chance than against a Cheltenham side who have just one point and no goals to their name this season.

Posh are likely to have Ricky-Jade Jones back in their ranks but David Ajiboye looks set to miss out with a dead leg.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Cheltenham

Show new updates
17:42 BST

Welcome!

If feels as if Posh really need this one.

Can they snap their winles run here?

Let’s find out!

