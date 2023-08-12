Peterborough United vs Charlton Athletic: Posh looking to continue perfect start
Posh host a side managed by a former captain, Dean Holden, and one that are fancied to do well this season after making a series of good additions over the summer.
Alfie May is among them but so if Lloyd Jones, both memorable to Posh fans for matches at home last season but in very different ways.
Will Posh have Ephron Mason-Clark fit?
Find out and follow all the action below on the PT live blog.
We're ready for the first home game of the season and what will perhaps will be the toughest test Posh have faced so far.
Plenty of new faces in both camps this season.
