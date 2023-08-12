News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Peterborough United vs Charlton Athletic: Posh looking to continue perfect start

Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic in the first home league game of the season (August 12, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST
Can Joel Randall build on his goal against Swindon? Photo: Joe Dent.Can Joel Randall build on his goal against Swindon? Photo: Joe Dent.
Can Joel Randall build on his goal against Swindon? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh host a side managed by a former captain, Dean Holden, and one that are fancied to do well this season after making a series of good additions over the summer.

Alfie May is among them but so if Lloyd Jones, both memorable to Posh fans for matches at home last season but in very different ways.

Will Posh have Ephron Mason-Clark fit?

Find out and follow all the action below on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Posh vs Charlton

Show new updates
11:32 BST

Welcome!

We’re ready for the first home game of the season and what will perhaps will be the toughest test Posh have faced so far.

Plenty of new faces in both camps this season.

Follow along live here!

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Charlton AthleticLloyd Jones