Harrison Burrows will be hoping to keep his place in the Posh line-up. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh host Charlton in a rearranged game from January that was called off less than an hour and a half before kick-off.

The club’s owners made a generous offer to visiting fans on that day but will hope that is as far as generosity extends tonight as Posh look to keep up their play-off push tonight.

Victory could move Posh within six points of the final spot or even four if Cheltenham can pull off an unlikely result at Pride Park.