Peterborough United vs Charlton Athletic: Live Blog as Posh look to build on momentum from Plymouth win
Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic in League One action on Tuesday night (February 28, 7:45pm).
Posh host Charlton in a rearranged game from January that was called off less than an hour and a half before kick-off.
The club’s owners made a generous offer to visiting fans on that day but will hope that is as far as generosity extends tonight as Posh look to keep up their play-off push tonight.
Victory could move Posh within six points of the final spot or even four if Cheltenham can pull off an unlikely result at Pride Park.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Charlton
Andrew Kitchen is the ref tonight. A farily new ref who is only in his second year in the Football League.
He’s only done a handful of League One games this year but in his last match he produced a controversial yellow for for Exeter’s Rekeem Harper for two quick yellow cards as they lost 1-0 to Port Vale.
It’s been a tough run for the Addicks, playing three promotion contenders in their last six and losing all of them.
Charlton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Derby 2-0 Charlton
Forest Green 0-1 Charlton
Charlton 1-2 Fleetwood
Exeter 1-2 Charlton
Charlton 1-2 Bolton
Derby County vs Cheltenham
Lincoln vs MK
Portsmouth vs Bolton
If Cheltenham manage to win, Posh can close to within 4 points of the play-offs