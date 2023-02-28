News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Charlton Athletic: Live Blog as Posh look to build on momentum from Plymouth win

Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic in League One action on Tuesday night (February 28, 7:45pm).

By Ben Jones
22 minutes ago
Harrison Burrows will be hoping to keep his place in the Posh line-up. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh host Charlton in a rearranged game from January that was called off less than an hour and a half before kick-off.

The club’s owners made a generous offer to visiting fans on that day but will hope that is as far as generosity extends tonight as Posh look to keep up their play-off push tonight.

Victory could move Posh within six points of the final spot or even four if Cheltenham can pull off an unlikely result at Pride Park.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Charlton

Ref

Andrew Kitchen is the ref tonight. A farily new ref who is only in his second year in the Football League.

He’s only done a handful of League One games this year but in his last match he produced a controversial yellow for for Exeter’s Rekeem Harper for two quick yellow cards as they lost 1-0 to Port Vale.

Form

It’s been a tough run for the Addicks, playing three promotion contenders in their last six and losing all of them.

Charlton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Derby 2-0 Charlton

Forest Green 0-1 Charlton

Charlton 1-2 Fleetwood

Exeter 1-2 Charlton

Charlton 1-2 Bolton

Fergie on Charlton challenge

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/is-it-make-or-break-time-for-peterborough-uniteds-league-one-play-off-chances-4043652

Tonight’s other games

Derby County vs Cheltenham

Lincoln vs MK

Portsmouth vs Bolton

If Cheltenham manage to win, Posh can close to within 4 points of the play-offs

Welcome!

Let’s try this one again.

We got to within less than 90 minutes of this one taking place in January before it was decided that a section of the pitch was actually frozen.

Find out what tonight has in store here.

