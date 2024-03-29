Live
Peterborough United vs Carlisle United: Live Blog as Posh look to push on in League One promotion battle
Peterborough United host Carlisle United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Good Friday (March 29, 3pm).
Posh kick-off seven points off the automatic promotion places but they have two games in hand on Derby.
Hector Kyprianou is serving the last of his two-game suspension. He also missed the away match at Brunton Park where Posh were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to a last minute equaliser via a deflection.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Carlisle
'Patient' De Havilland to start
must 'embrace and enjoy' the challenge of the push for promotion says Fergie
Welcome!
and Happy Easter.
The run-in really starts here, 8 games to go.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.