Live

Peterborough United vs Carlisle United: Live Blog as Posh look to push on in League One promotion battle

Peterborough United host Carlisle United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Good Friday (March 29, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Ryan De Havilland will start against Carlisle for the second time this season. Photo: Joe Dent.Ryan De Havilland will start against Carlisle for the second time this season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ryan De Havilland will start against Carlisle for the second time this season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh kick-off seven points off the automatic promotion places but they have two games in hand on Derby.

Hector Kyprianou is serving the last of his two-game suspension. He also missed the away match at Brunton Park where Posh were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to a last minute equaliser via a deflection.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

Related topics:League OneDerby