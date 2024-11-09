Peterborough United vs Cambridge United: Live blog from derby day in Cambridgeshire!
Posh have won three of the last four meetings between the sides and claimed a famous 5-0 victory in the fixture last season, more of the same please!
A revitalised Cambridge have won their last five games in all competitions, however but they still sit just 22nd in League One.
Follow the PT live blog below for all the action.
LIVE: Posh vs Cambridge
94 mins 6-1 Posh
Lovely more, Dornelly beats two men on the right, slides the ball into Hayes, he takes a touch and looks to shoot and only a diving block stops it from becoming 7.
5 added minutes
It’s six and Poku had a hat-trick.
Fires in low inside the box after Conn-Clarke had done well to win the ball back and find Dornelly on the left.
That’s better
Poku
Posh subs
Fernandez off for Nevett
Conn-Clarke on for Randall
87 mins 5-1 Posh
Bilo forced to make a save at his near post, Bennett nips in behind Odoh and Fernendez can’t stop him as he gets into the box on the left edge. Pushed wide of the post.
Corner claimed by Bilokapic.
There’s the goal,
Kaikai curls one in from the right edge of the box.
Hits the inside of the post and goes in.
84 mins 5-0 Posh
Ryan Loft heads onto the roof of the net from a deep Bennett cross.
A few late Cambridge chances.
Posh sub
Cian Hayes for Jones
He did shake off that injury but safety first
82 mins 5-0 Posh
Great sliding tackle from Wallin to stop Loft scoring from a dangerous counter, he had been found by Kaikai.
Posh caught out by a two-man break.
78 mins 5-0 Posh
We go on, Ricky is back on, limping and Collins shoots from 30 yards, ball swirls and is an awkward one for Reyes to punch away.
76 mins 5-0 Posh
He’s limping his way around the side of the pitch.
Just take him off, it’s not worth the risk.
75 mins 5-0 Posh
Jones down in a lot of pain in the box, looks like he has tripped over chasing onto a ball from Randall.
74 mins 5-0 Posh
The Posh intensity has definitely dropped.
Cambridge are still coming forward and being given the odd opening from sloppy passing at the back.
Cambridge sub
Ryan Loft on for Njoku
70 mins 5-0 Posh
Great lofted ball from Poku right onto the penalty spot, Odoh takes it down, tries to knock it past the keeper and run on to it, the pair collide as he looks to get there.
Posh want a penalty but the appeals are away.
Odoh and DOB on
Mothersille, De Havilland off
64 mins 5-0 Posh
Great chance for 6
Jones closes down Cousins deep in his own half, he wins the ball and bares down on goal, looks as if he turns back towards the covering defender though and has effort gets deflected over.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.