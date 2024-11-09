Live

Peterborough United vs Cambridge United: Live blog from derby day in Cambridgeshire!

By Ben Jones
Published 9th Nov 2024, 12:46 BST
Joel Randall in action against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.Joel Randall in action against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host the Cambridgeshire Derby at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 9).

Posh have won three of the last four meetings between the sides and claimed a famous 5-0 victory in the fixture last season, more of the same please!

A revitalised Cambridge have won their last five games in all competitions, however but they still sit just 22nd in League One.

Follow the PT live blog below for all the action.

LIVE: Posh vs Cambridge

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:56 BST

94 mins 6-1 Posh

Lovely more, Dornelly beats two men on the right, slides the ball into Hayes, he takes a touch and looks to shoot and only a diving block stops it from becoming 7.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

5 added minutes

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

6-1

It’s six and Poku had a hat-trick.

Fires in low inside the box after Conn-Clarke had done well to win the ball back and find Dornelly on the left.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

6-1!

That’s better

Poku

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

Posh subs

Fernandez off for Nevett

Conn-Clarke on for Randall

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:49 BST

87 mins 5-1 Posh

Bilo forced to make a save at his near post, Bennett nips in behind Odoh and Fernendez can’t stop him as he gets into the box on the left edge. Pushed wide of the post.

Corner claimed by Bilokapic.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

5-1

There’s the goal,

Kaikai curls one in from the right edge of the box.

Hits the inside of the post and goes in.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:45 BST

84 mins 5-0 Posh

Ryan Loft heads onto the roof of the net from a deep Bennett cross.

A few late Cambridge chances.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:44 BST

Posh sub

Cian Hayes for Jones

He did shake off that injury but safety first

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:43 BST

82 mins 5-0 Posh

Great sliding tackle from Wallin to stop Loft scoring from a dangerous counter, he had been found by Kaikai.

Posh caught out by a two-man break.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:40 BST

78 mins 5-0 Posh

We go on, Ricky is back on, limping and Collins shoots from 30 yards, ball swirls and is an awkward one for Reyes to punch away.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:39 BST

76 mins 5-0 Posh

He’s limping his way around the side of the pitch.

Just take him off, it’s not worth the risk.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:37 BST

75 mins 5-0 Posh

Jones down in a lot of pain in the box, looks like he has tripped over chasing onto a ball from Randall.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:36 BST

74 mins 5-0 Posh

The Posh intensity has definitely dropped.

Cambridge are still coming forward and being given the odd opening from sloppy passing at the back.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:32 BSTUpdated 16:32 BST

Cambridge sub

Ryan Loft on for Njoku

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:32 BST

70 mins 5-0 Posh

Great lofted ball from Poku right onto the penalty spot, Odoh takes it down, tries to knock it past the keeper and run on to it, the pair collide as he looks to get there.

Posh want a penalty but the appeals are away.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:29 BSTUpdated 16:29 BST

Posh subs

Odoh and DOB on

Mothersille, De Havilland off

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:26 BST

64 mins 5-0 Posh

Great chance for 6

Jones closes down Cousins deep in his own half, he wins the ball and bares down on goal, looks as if he turns back towards the covering defender though and has effort gets deflected over.

