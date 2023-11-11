Peterborough United vs Cambridge United: It's time for the Cambridgeshire Derby!
Posh are desperate to become the kings of Cambridgeshire once again after defeat last April.
They didn’t even score against Cambridge as Lloyd Jones did the honours at London Road last season.
Posh have an almost full squad available.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Cambridge
Welcome!
It's almost time for the big one
Posh
Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwake Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones
Subs: Fynn Talley, Jadel Katongo, Romoney Crichlow, Ryan De Havilland, Jonson Clarke-Harris, David Ajiboye, Jacob Wakeling
Cambridge
Jack Stevens, Liam Bennett, Danny Andrew, Paul Digby, Michael Morrison, Ryan Bennett, James Brophy, George Thomas, Fejiri Okenabirhe, Saikou Janneh, Adam May
Subs: Will Mannion, Jubril Okedina, Brandon Haunstrup, Elias Kachunga, Gassan Ahadme, John-Kyamani Gordon