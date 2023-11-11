News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Cambridge United: It's time for the Cambridgeshire Derby!

Peterborough United host Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (November 11, 12pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Jadel Katongo's debut goal against Cambridge in the EFL Trophy. Photo David Lowndes.Jadel Katongo's debut goal against Cambridge in the EFL Trophy. Photo David Lowndes.
Posh are desperate to become the kings of Cambridgeshire once again after defeat last April.

They didn’t even score against Cambridge as Lloyd Jones did the honours at London Road last season.

Posh have an almost full squad available.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Cambridge

10:10 GMT

Welcome!

It's almost time for the big one

11:02 GMT

Posh

Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwake Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones

Subs: Fynn Talley, Jadel Katongo, Romoney Crichlow, Ryan De Havilland, Jonson Clarke-Harris, David Ajiboye, Jacob Wakeling

11:06 GMT

Cambridge

Jack Stevens, Liam Bennett, Danny Andrew, Paul Digby, Michael Morrison, Ryan Bennett, James Brophy, George Thomas, Fejiri Okenabirhe, Saikou Janneh, Adam May

Subs: Will Mannion, Jubril Okedina, Brandon Haunstrup, Elias Kachunga, Gassan Ahadme, John-Kyamani Gordon

