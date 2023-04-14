News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Cambridge United: It's finally time for the Cambridgeshire Derby"

Peterborough United travel to the Abbey Stadium on Saturday (April 15, 12:30pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST
Jack Taylor will be looking to continue his fine form against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent.Jack Taylor will be looking to continue his fine form against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent.
Jack Taylor will be looking to continue his fine form against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh head into the match in fine form, being unbeaten in six but form often goes out of the window in a derby.

This is the first time the sides have met in Cambridge for a league match since 2001 Posh are taking a full allocation of over 1400 fans for what promises to be a special occasion.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Cambridge vs Posh

Show new updates
23:34 BST

Team news

Posh mostly have a clean bill of health. Ricky-Jade Jones was sent for a scan on Thursday after being taken off in the U21 game against Barnsley in the week, so is a doubt.

23:33 BST

This is not Cambridge’s biggest game back in League one- OK Mark...

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/cambridge-boss-mark-bonner-insists-peterborough-united-is-not-their-biggest-game-in-league-one-4103243

23:32 BST

Ref

Ross Joyce is the ref today, a big appointment for him considering he has mostly been seen in League Two this season.

Pluses from a Posh perspective, he has sent off Ricardo Santos this season and did take Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday last month, a big game in its own right.

23:27 BST

Where will the game be won and lost?

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/the-key-battles-peterborough-uniteds-players-will-need-to-win-to-deliver-victory-over-cambridge-united-4103746

23:26 BST

Cambridgeshire is blue

Posh come into this one having not lost in 90 minutes against Cambridge on any of their last 10 meetings stretching back to April 1998.

Such has been the gulf between the sides, this is the first league meeting at the Abbey since December 2001. On that day, it was a 0-0 draw in Division 2, let;s hope for better today.

23:23 BST

Welcome!

The day of the Cambridgeshire Derby is finally here again!

Posh have a mighty impressive record to defend. Find out of they can do it here.

