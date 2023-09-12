News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Peterborough United vs Cambridge United: It's derby day in the EFL Trophy

Peterborough United host Cambridge in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 12, 7pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Peter Kioso of Peterborough United in action with Marlon Pack of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.Peter Kioso of Peterborough United in action with Marlon Pack of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peter Kioso of Peterborough United in action with Marlon Pack of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh kick-off their EFL Trophy campaign with a home derby against Cambridge but will be without Ricky-Jade Jones (injured), Malik Mothersille (not match fit) and Jack Wakeling (cup-tied) but could potentially use Jonson Clarke-Harris for the first time since his move to Bristol Rovers dramatically collapsed on Deadline Day.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Cambridge

Show new updates
18:11 BST

Cambridge line-up

Will Mannion, Liam Bennett, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Jubirl Okedina, Harrison Dunk, Lewis Simper, John-Kyamni Gordon, Adam May, Elias Kachunga, Fejiri Okenabihre

Subs: James Holden, George Thomas, Sullay Kaikai, Gassan Ahadme, Mamadou Jobe, Glenn McConnell, Harvey Beckett.

18:03 BST

Posh

Fynn Talley, Harrison Burrows, Jadel Katongo, Josh Knight, Emmanuel Fernanadez, Zak Sturge, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, David Ajiboye, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Subs: Jake West, Charlie O’Connell, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Kai Corbett, Harry Titchmarsh, Harley Mills

16:19 BST

Welcome!

Derby action tonight.

It may be the EFL Trophy but considering how the last two derbies Posh have played have gone, we’ll take any kind of victory!

Related topics:EFLJonson Clarke-HarrisCambridgeRicky-Jade Jones