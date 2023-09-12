Peterborough United vs Cambridge United: It's derby day in the EFL Trophy
Posh kick-off their EFL Trophy campaign with a home derby against Cambridge but will be without Ricky-Jade Jones (injured), Malik Mothersille (not match fit) and Jack Wakeling (cup-tied) but could potentially use Jonson Clarke-Harris for the first time since his move to Bristol Rovers dramatically collapsed on Deadline Day.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Cambridge
Cambridge line-up
Will Mannion, Liam Bennett, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Jubirl Okedina, Harrison Dunk, Lewis Simper, John-Kyamni Gordon, Adam May, Elias Kachunga, Fejiri Okenabihre
Subs: James Holden, George Thomas, Sullay Kaikai, Gassan Ahadme, Mamadou Jobe, Glenn McConnell, Harvey Beckett.
Posh
Fynn Talley, Harrison Burrows, Jadel Katongo, Josh Knight, Emmanuel Fernanadez, Zak Sturge, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, David Ajiboye, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Jake West, Charlie O’Connell, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Kai Corbett, Harry Titchmarsh, Harley Mills
Welcome!
Derby action tonight.
It may be the EFL Trophy but considering how the last two derbies Posh have played have gone, we’ll take any kind of victory!