Cambridgeshire Police has said that a ‘policing operation’ will be in response to two large events, requiring its presence in Cambridge on Saturday.

Posh travelling to play local rivals Cambridge will coincide with a notified day of action from the Just Stop Oil protest group, which will lead to a significant increase of footfall into the area.

The force has said that it will be “implementing a dedicated policing operation to proportionately respond to both events.”

Fans clashed with police before the reverse fixture in Peterborough.

It has confirmed that there will be an increased police presence in Cambridge throughout the day to enable officers to respond to any issues or disruption.

Police have already moved the kick-off of the Posh match forward from 3pm to 12:30pm following disorder in the return fixture in Peterborough in October.

To date, 47 people have been identified and interviewed as part of the investigation following the game and 22 people have been charged.

The match will be the first league meeting between the sides in Cambridge for over 21 years. Posh have sold their full allocation of 1463 tickets.

Superintendent Robin Sissons said: “We would like to acknowledge the majority of football supporters who behave responsibly during matches, however, there was a group who behaved in a wholly unacceptable way at the Peterborough v Cambridge game on 29 October last year, resulting in a large policing operation and subsequent criminal investigation.

“This behaviour has been condemned by both clubs who have supported police action against those involved, some of whom have since been charged with criminal offences and issued Football Banning Orders.

“Our expectation is that this will be a family-friendly atmosphere for all to enjoy, however there will be a significant increase in footfall in the Newmarket Road area around the Abbey Stadium and train stations, as well as potential disruption to traffic should there be a demonstration in the area.”

Travelling Posh fans have been advised to check their pub of choice as there will be a limited number that will accept away supporters.