Peterborough United vs Bristol Roves: Posh face must-win game in League One play-off race
Peterborough United host Bristol Rovers in League One action on Saturday (April 29, 3pm).
We have arrived at the must-win stage of the season for Posh, with this the final home game of the season.
Only a win guarantees that Posh will take the play-off race to the final game of the season, anything else and Bolton and Derby have the chance to seal their passage to extending their seasons with victories over Fleetwood and Portsmouth at home respectively.
Joey Barton has a message for Jonson Clarke-Harris...
“I never played in League One. If you’re a top player, it should embarrass you to have League One on your CV.”
“Tiger Woods doesn’t drop down to the Korn Ferry Tour to win tournaments; he’s Tiger Woods, he plays at The Masters.
The only other two fixtures that matter
Bolton vs Fleetwood
Derby vs Portsmouth
Team news
Posh will be without Nathan Thompson but Fergie confirmed this week that Hector Kyprianou will be fit and so will Ricky-Jade Jones.
Rovers are without midfielder Anthony Evans, who was sent off against Plymouth on Tuesday.
Paul Coutts has been out since February and will not feature, striker Josh Coburn was taken off early in midweek but appears to be able to play.
Fergie reiterates it’s a must-win
The situation
If Posh win..
They will definitely be in the race next week, be it still in 7th 2 points off or in the play-offs. Posh need one of Bolton or Derby to lose to get into the play-offs today. If either drew Posh would need to win by 3 to leapfrog Derby and 4 to overtake Bolton.
If Posh draw..
It’s over if both others win. If either lose Posh hang in, one point off. It one draws then it’s status quo, Posh would need to make up the 2 points on the final day.
If Posh lose..
One of the other 2 would have to draw for Posh to still be in it and even then, Posh would either have to overhaul 3 goals GD on the final day or 4, depending on if it was Bolton or Derby.
A pair of wins and it’s season over.
Well the play-off games have started early, we can’t know that Posh need to win this one as it depends on other results but failure to win leaves Posh vulnerable to having their season ended today so there is only one option, win.
