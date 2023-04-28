If Posh win..

They will definitely be in the race next week, be it still in 7th 2 points off or in the play-offs. Posh need one of Bolton or Derby to lose to get into the play-offs today. If either drew Posh would need to win by 3 to leapfrog Derby and 4 to overtake Bolton.

If Posh draw..

It’s over if both others win. If either lose Posh hang in, one point off. It one draws then it’s status quo, Posh would need to make up the 2 points on the final day.

If Posh lose..

One of the other 2 would have to draw for Posh to still be in it and even then, Posh would either have to overhaul 3 goals GD on the final day or 4, depending on if it was Bolton or Derby.