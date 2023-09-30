Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers: Will Jonson Clarke-Harris score against the club he almost joined?
Peterborough United host Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 30, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
It’s all eyes on Jonson Clarke-Harris, he’s found his form with four goals in his last three games but can he add to that against a team only administrative bungling prevented him from joining on deadline day.
Posh head into this one looking to move on from Tuesday’s EFL Cup exit but will be without Peter Kioso through suspension and are thought to have two to three other injury concerns.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
