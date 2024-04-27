Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers: Live blog as the regular League One season comes to a close m
It’s the final day of the regular season and there is little to play for.
Only a 4-0 win would get Posh third ahead of today’s opponents and Bolton would have to win by at least three and hope Derby are beaten at home by Carlisle to steal second.
These teams may meet in the play-offs but it would have to be in the final.
Bolton team below
Nathan Baxter, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Gethin Jones, Ricardo Santos, Eoin Toal, Randell Williams, Josh Sheehan, George Thomason, Kyle Dempsey, Dion Charles, Aaron Collins
Subs: Jack Iredale, Caleb Taylor, Zac Ashworth, Nathanael Ogbeta, Aaron Morley, Dan Nlundulu, Cameron Jerome
Posh
Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, David Ajiboye, Malk Mothersille
Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Emmanuel Fernandez, Ryan De Havilland, James Dornelly, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jacob Wakeling, Michael Olakigbe
Welcome!
Final day of the regular season!
It feels like it’s flown by but here we are.
The play-offs to come.
Nothing much to play for, only a 4-0 win takes Posh third.
Bolton must hope Derby lose at home to Carlisle and force a four goal swing to steal second.
