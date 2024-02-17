Live
Peterborough United vs Blackpool: Live Blog as Posh look to end four match winless run
Peterborough United host Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One action (February 17, 3pm).
Posh have Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku and Michael Olakigbe all back available as they face Blackpool for the first of two times in four days.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
EFL award for Ronnie
Welcome!
After the frustration of Tuesday's postponement, Posh now have their latest chance to get back to winning ways.