Peterborough United vs Birmingham City: Live blog as Posh host their final pre-season friendly
Darren Ferguson will get a final chance to look at his side in a match situation before the big kick-off next Saturday.
It will be a chance perhaps to learn more about who may start at Reading as a host of players face Birmingham, while others travel to take part in another fixture against an as yet unnamed club.
Find out how Posh are shaping up on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Birmingham
Welcome back!
The PT live blog is back a week early!
As we look forward to the new season, Posh have one final chance to work on their preperations as they host Birmingham.
Will we see, Posh’s starting XI for next week in action, will someone play their way into Darren Ferguson’s plans?
Let’s find out