Peterborough United vs Barnsley: Live Blog as Posh host promotion rivals Barnsley in big promotion clash
Peterborough United host Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night (December 29, 7:45pm).
It’s second vs seventh but a victory for Barnsley would take them just a point behind Posh and they still have a game in hand.
Posh can get as close to top as a single point with a victory but that would require defeat for Portsmouth at Exeter.
Could Posh make changes as they are back in action once again on Monday?
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Can Posh finish the year in style?
Two big games coming up for Posh now, starting with Barnsley tonight!