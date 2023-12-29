Peterborough United host Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night (December 29, 7:45pm).

Joel Randall in action against Barnsley earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.

It’s second vs seventh but a victory for Barnsley would take them just a point behind Posh and they still have a game in hand.

Posh can get as close to top as a single point with a victory but that would require defeat for Portsmouth at Exeter.

Could Posh make changes as they are back in action once again on Monday?