News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United vs Barnsley: Live Blog as Posh host promotion rivals Barnsley in big promotion clash

Peterborough United host Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night (December 29, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT
Joel Randall in action against Barnsley earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.Joel Randall in action against Barnsley earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Joel Randall in action against Barnsley earlier in the season. Photo: Joe Dent.

It’s second vs seventh but a victory for Barnsley would take them just a point behind Posh and they still have a game in hand.

Posh can get as close to top as a single point with a victory but that would require defeat for Portsmouth at Exeter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Could Posh make changes as they are back in action once again on Monday?

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Barnsley

Show new updates
16:41 GMT

Can Posh finish the year in style?

Unhandled: html

16:40 GMT

Welcome!

Two big games coming up for Posh now, starting with Barnsley tonight!

Related topics:BarnsleyPortsmouth