Peterborough United vs Barnsley: Live blog as Posh host final home game of 2024
Posh have been dealt a big blow with the season-ending injury to Rio Adebisi.
George Nevett will miss the match after his red card on Boxing Day.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Barnsley
Posh lose again
92 mins 3-1 Barnsley
Cosgrove now fires at Bilokapic from the edge of the box. Easily held.
Barnsley finishing strong
91 mins 3-1 Barnsley
Gent drills a shot at Bilokpaic from close range, spilled but Wallin is on the scene to hack clear
5 added minutes
Barnsley sub
Aiden Marsh for Davis Keillor-Dunn
86 mins 3-1 Barnsley
Posh had no real choice but to go for it a man down.
They’ve been picked off. Russell picks up the ball in the middle of the Posh half, drives forward and fires into the corner of the net from around 25 yards.
3-1 Barnsley
That’s that then
Posh sub
CCC for Odoh
Posh down to ten.
Mills saw a cross charged down, ball falls loose. He charges back to try and win to back and goes slides into a challenge with O’Keefe.
It did look a foul for sure, red, I’m not so sure
Straight red
Harley Mills sent off
78 mins 2-1 Barnsley
Great tackle from Wallin to prevent Cosgrove getting a tap-in as Barnsley break down the right. Poor defending before that mind...
Corner
Barnsley subs
Cotter, Phillips
Georgie Gent, Kelechi Nwakali
Scores!
Mothersille into the right of the net.
Game on!
Penalty Posh!
Fernandez hauled down trying to head it
72 mins 2-0 Barnsley
Great ball in by Mills this time, keeper flaps it out for a corner.
72 mins 2-0 Barnsley
Dinked in by CCC, headed out by Cosgrove.
Curtis tripped on the right of the box now, another free-kick
71 mins 2-0 Barnsley
Something...
Free kick Posh on the left of the box. CCC bundled over
67 mins 2-0 Barnsley
Keillor-Dunn cuts in from the right, looks for the far corner, just wide.
Posh can’t get any sustained pressue, still mostly Barnsley with the ball.
