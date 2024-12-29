Live

Peterborough United vs Barnsley: Live blog as Posh host final home game of 2024

By Ben Jones
Published 29th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 14:03 BST
Peterborough United host Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 29, 3pm).

Posh have been dealt a big blow with the season-ending injury to Rio Adebisi.

George Nevett will miss the match after his red card on Boxing Day.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Barnsley

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

FT

Posh lose again

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

92 mins 3-1 Barnsley

Cosgrove now fires at Bilokapic from the edge of the box. Easily held.

Barnsley finishing strong

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

91 mins 3-1 Barnsley

Gent drills a shot at Bilokpaic from close range, spilled but Wallin is on the scene to hack clear

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

5 added minutes

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

Barnsley sub

Aiden Marsh for Davis Keillor-Dunn

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

86 mins 3-1 Barnsley

Posh had no real choice but to go for it a man down.

They’ve been picked off. Russell picks up the ball in the middle of the Posh half, drives forward and fires into the corner of the net from around 25 yards.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

3-1 Barnsley

That’s that then

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:41 BST

Posh sub

CCC for Odoh

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

Posh down to ten.

Mills saw a cross charged down, ball falls loose. He charges back to try and win to back and goes slides into a challenge with O’Keefe.

It did look a foul for sure, red, I’m not so sure

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

Straight red

Harley Mills sent off

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BST

78 mins 2-1 Barnsley

Great tackle from Wallin to prevent Cosgrove getting a tap-in as Barnsley break down the right. Poor defending before that mind...

Corner

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

Barnsley subs

Cotter, Phillips

Georgie Gent, Kelechi Nwakali

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

Scores!

Mothersille into the right of the net.

Game on!

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

Penalty Posh!

Fernandez hauled down trying to head it

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

72 mins 2-0 Barnsley

Great ball in by Mills this time, keeper flaps it out for a corner.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

72 mins 2-0 Barnsley

Dinked in by CCC, headed out by Cosgrove.

Curtis tripped on the right of the box now, another free-kick

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

71 mins 2-0 Barnsley

Something...

Free kick Posh on the left of the box. CCC bundled over

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:24 BST

67 mins 2-0 Barnsley

Keillor-Dunn cuts in from the right, looks for the far corner, just wide.

Posh can’t get any sustained pressue, still mostly Barnsley with the ball.

