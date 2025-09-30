Peterborough United vs Aston Villa U21s: Live blog as Posh look to stay alive in the Vertu Trophy
Posh are in a need of a win after losing their opening game to Leyton Orient. Villa also opened their campaign with a defeat to Crawley and defeat for either side is likely to lead to elimination.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.
LIVE: Posh vs Aston Villa U21s
Welcome!
The current group standings
Leyton Orient +2 3
Crawley +2 3
Aston Villa -2 0
Posh -2 0
Posh
Vicente Reyes, Harley Mills, David Okague, George Nevett, James Dornelly, Carl Johnston, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Brandon Khela, Ben Woods, Klaidi Lolos, Gustav Lindgren
Subs: Bastian Smith, Abraham Odoh, Kyrell Lisbie, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Lucca Mendonca, Joe Andrews, Bolu Shofowoke
Aston Villa
Ronnie Hollingshead, Ashton McWilliams, TJ Carroll, Leon Routh, Rodrigo Fortes, Aidan Borland, Mohamed Kone, Trai-Varn Mulley, Cole Brannigan, Alfie Lynskey, Rory Wilson
Subs: Owen Asemota, Fletcher Boyd, Calum Moreland, Mason Cotcher, Teddie Bloomfield, Max Jenner, Woody Burgess