Peterborough United vs Aston Villa U21s: Live blog as Posh look to stay alive in the Vertu Trophy

By Ben Jones
Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:18 BST
Could Ben Woods make his first Peterborough United start? Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Could Ben Woods make his first Peterborough United start? Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Aston Villa U21s in the Vertu Trophy group stage (September 30).

Posh are in a need of a win after losing their opening game to Leyton Orient. Villa also opened their campaign with a defeat to Crawley and defeat for either side is likely to lead to elimination.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Posh vs Aston Villa U21s

16:16 BST

Welcome!

The current group standings

Leyton Orient +2 3

Crawley +2 3

Aston Villa -2 0

Posh -2 0

17:58 BST

Posh

Vicente Reyes, Harley Mills, David Okague, George Nevett, James Dornelly, Carl Johnston, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Brandon Khela, Ben Woods, Klaidi Lolos, Gustav Lindgren

Subs: Bastian Smith, Abraham Odoh, Kyrell Lisbie, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Lucca Mendonca, Joe Andrews, Bolu Shofowoke

18:03 BST

Aston Villa

Ronnie Hollingshead, Ashton McWilliams, TJ Carroll, Leon Routh, Rodrigo Fortes, Aidan Borland, Mohamed Kone, Trai-Varn Mulley, Cole Brannigan, Alfie Lynskey, Rory Wilson

Subs: Owen Asemota, Fletcher Boyd, Calum Moreland, Mason Cotcher, Teddie Bloomfield, Max Jenner, Woody Burgess

