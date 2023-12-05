Peterborough United vs Arsenal U21: Live Blog as EFL Trophy knockout round begins
Posh advanced to the knockout stages due to the fact they won their group while Arsenal finished as runners-up to Reading, they lost their final group game 5-2 to the Royals despite fielding first teamers Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.
Posh are expected to make a number of changes from the line-up that beat Doncaster in the FA Cup at the weekend.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Arsenal U21
Welcome!
The realistic road to Wembley really begins with the knockout rounds of the EFL Trophy tonight, Posh host Arsenal U21s and are expected to make a number of changes.
Last season's campaign was ended at this stage by a Malik Mothersille-inspired Chelsea.