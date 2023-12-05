News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Arsenal U21: Live Blog as EFL Trophy knockout round begins

Peterborough United host Arsenal U21 in the EFL Trophy second round at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (December 5, 7:30pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:19 GMT
Could Malik Mothersille be given another Peterborough United start on Tuesday night? Photo: Joe Dent.
Could Malik Mothersille be given another Peterborough United start on Tuesday night? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh advanced to the knockout stages due to the fact they won their group while Arsenal finished as runners-up to Reading, they lost their final group game 5-2 to the Royals despite fielding first teamers Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

Posh are expected to make a number of changes from the line-up that beat Doncaster in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Arsenal U21

13:19 GMT

Welcome!

The realistic road to Wembley really begins with the knockout rounds of the EFL Trophy tonight, Posh host Arsenal U21s and are expected to make a number of changes.

Last season's campaign was ended at this stage by a Malik Mothersille-inspired Chelsea.

