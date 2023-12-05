Peterborough United host Arsenal U21 in the EFL Trophy second round at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (December 5, 7:30pm).

Could Malik Mothersille be given another Peterborough United start on Tuesday night? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh advanced to the knockout stages due to the fact they won their group while Arsenal finished as runners-up to Reading, they lost their final group game 5-2 to the Royals despite fielding first teamers Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

Posh are expected to make a number of changes from the line-up that beat Doncaster in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.