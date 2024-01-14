Peterborough United took over 1,350 fans to Charlton Athletic and gave them a day trip to London to remember as they claimed a fourth away win on the spin.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ephron Mason-Clark scored both Posh goals in a 2-1 win and was an obvious choice for man-of-the-match votes from the club’s supporters.

Here those fans react to a win that moved Posh up to second place in the League One table.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United takes on Tennai Watson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Total dominance 1st half, but obvious Charlton were going to have a go 2nd half so Posh did well. Had to dig in, but 4 away wins on the bounce, what's not to like? That’s promotion form. MOM EMC for goals, but Ronnie has to be close 2nd – @CoundonIan.

Someone is going to get battered soon. Archie Collins MOM with a massive shout out to Jed Steer for a huge save – @DazMoody

Total dominance 1st half. Missed chances made for a nervy finish. MOM EMC – @martyntiney

Rode our luck at times. Hard fought win. Knight MOM – DE180YPOSH

Given the dominance we had in the first half it was scarcely believable that we were hanging on a bit towards the end. Profligate finishing is continuing to be the only thing stopping us running away with this league. MOM EMC – @derren_cooper

Brazil first half, San Marino second half. MOM EMC the new JCH! – @MichaelRutkows4

Should have been out of sight. Then looked nervous at times in the second half. Men of the Match - Knight & EMC – @paul_gauntlett

1st half looked composed and could have maybe 2/3 and just dominated the game. 2nd half was atrocious, boys looked terrified on the ball, but EMC steps up for a massive 3pts. MOM EMC/Randall – @RRMorleyy