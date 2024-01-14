News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough United veered from playing like Brazil to playing like San Marino in Charlton Athletic win

Peterborough United took over 1,350 fans to Charlton Athletic and gave them a day trip to London to remember as they claimed a fourth away win on the spin.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ephron Mason-Clark scored both Posh goals in a 2-1 win and was an obvious choice for man-of-the-match votes from the club’s supporters.

Here those fans react to a win that moved Posh up to second place in the League One table.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United takes on Tennai Watson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comEphron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United takes on Tennai Watson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United takes on Tennai Watson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Total dominance 1st half, but obvious Charlton were going to have a go 2nd half so Posh did well. Had to dig in, but 4 away wins on the bounce, what's not to like? That’s promotion form. MOM EMC for goals, but Ronnie has to be close 2nd – @CoundonIan.

Someone is going to get battered soon. Archie Collins MOM with a massive shout out to Jed Steer for a huge save – @DazMoody

Total dominance 1st half. Missed chances made for a nervy finish. MOM EMC – @martyntiney

Rode our luck at times. Hard fought win. Knight MOM – DE180YPOSH

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Given the dominance we had in the first half it was scarcely believable that we were hanging on a bit towards the end. Profligate finishing is continuing to be the only thing stopping us running away with this league. MOM EMC – @derren_cooper

Brazil first half, San Marino second half. MOM EMC the new JCH! – @MichaelRutkows4

Should have been out of sight. Then looked nervous at times in the second half. Men of the Match - Knight & EMC – @paul_gauntlett

1st half looked composed and could have maybe 2/3 and just dominated the game. 2nd half was atrocious, boys looked terrified on the ball, but EMC steps up for a massive 3pts. MOM EMC/Randall – @RRMorleyy

Just about deserved win in the end. Ronnie and Kyprianou had an off day, but got away with it which is all that matters. EMC the obvious MOM – @CrispLevi

Related topics:Charlton AthleticLondonBrazilSan Marino