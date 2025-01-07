“We saw the game out and enjoyed a great night in town when the players didn’t have to buy a drink all night.

How the old ET captured Posh 2, Arsenal 1. Derek Dougan's goal.

​It’s not quite mission impossible for Posh at Everton, but it would be an impressive slice of club FA Cup history if a shock win at Goodison Park was delivered.

​Posh have won just one of 27 FA Cup ties against a top-flight side.

And that was the famous 1965 fourth round victory against star-studded Arsenal at London Road when goals from Peter McNamee and Derek Dougan secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win for a Third Division side.

But Posh have never won an away tie against the big guns, although they did take Spurs to penalties in a 1994 third round replay at White Hart Lane.

How the old ET captured Posh 2, Arsenal 1. Peter McNamee's goal.

Winger McNamee, who passed away in the city in 2021, was a hugely popular member of some revered Posh sides of the sixties.

He received a £4 bonus and free drinks all night for scoring the winning goal against ‘The Gunners as he revealed in an interview with the PT almost a decade ago.

"I had 11 years at Posh and they were all great years,” McNamee said.

“It was non-stop success from winning the Midland League every season, to getting into the Football League and winning Division Four at the first attempt, and to great days in the FA Cup.

“We were watched by huge crowds. We were getting 12-15,000 every week when the population of Peterborough was just 70,000.

“As a team and a city we enjoyed so many great days. We played in front of a packed Villa Park with over 60,000 fans watching in 1961 and I was lucky enough to score and earn a comparison with Stanley Matthews!

“But Arsenal was obviously one of the best days. We were losing 1-0 at half-time to a John Radford goal, but we kept going forward and eventually Derek Dougan equalised with about 20 minutes to go.

“And then with five minutes left Ron Barnes crossed and I side-footed the ball into the net first time. The Posh fans poured onto the pitch and I was carried back to the centre circle. It took a while to clear the pitch, but it was all good-natured.

“We saw the game out and enjoyed a great night in town when the players didn’t have to buy a drink all night.

“We drew with Swansea 0-0 at home in the next round and I told Dougan off for missing a couple of headed chances because it had cost us the chance of another £4 bonus!

“Anyway before the replay chairman Vic Grange came into the dressing room at Swansea and offered us £150 a man if we won. The winners had been drawn away to Chelsea so the club stood to make a lot of money.

“And we did win 2-0 and as we left the pitch Dougan came up behind me, called me a rude name, and said; ‘I knew what I was doing in the first game. I’ve just earned us all an extra £150!”

Posh went on to lose 5-1 to another top-flight side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals. It remains the best FA Cup run in Posh history.

Posh: Duff, Cooper, Birks, Crowe, Rankmore, Orr, Barnes, Conmy, Dougan, Deakin, McNamee.

Arsenal: Burns, Howe, Clarke, McLintock, Ure, Court, Skirton, Radford, Baker, Eastham, Armstrong.

Attendance: 30,096.

POSH v THE TOP FLIGHT

1954: Cardiff 3, Posh 1 (Martin).

1959: Sheff Wed 2, Posh 0.

1961: Posh 1 (Hails), Aston Villa 1.

Aston Villa 2, Posh 1 (McNamee).

1965: Chelsea 5, Posh 1 (Crowe).

1967: Sunderland 7, Posh 1 (Watson).

1972: Posh 0, Ipswich 2.

1973: Posh 0, Derby 1.

1974: Posh 1 (Cozens), Leeds 4.

1975: Posh 1 (Nixon), Middlesbrough 1.

Middlesbrough 2, Posh 0.

1976: Manchester United 3, Posh 1 (Cozens).

1978: Posh 1 (Sargent), Newcastle 1.

Newcastle 2, Posh 0.

1981: Posh 0, Man City 1.

1983: Luton 3, Posh 0.

1994: Posh 1 (Brissett), Spurs 1.

Spurs 1, Posh 1 (Charlery).

Spurs won on pens.

2001: Chelsea 5, Posh 0.

2002: Posh 2 (og, Farrell), Newcastle 4.

2009: West Brom 1, Posh 1 (Mackail-Smith).

Posh 0, West Brom 2.

2010: Spurs 4, Posh 0.

2011: Fulham 6, Posh 2 (Tomlin, McCann).

2012: Posh 0, Sunderland 2.

2013: Posh 0, Norwich 3.

2016: West Brom 2, Posh 2 (Coulthirst, Taylor).

Posh 1, West Brom 1 (Taylor).

West Brom won on pens.

2017: Chelsea 4, Posh 1 (Nicholls).

2018: Posh 1 (Hughes), Leicester 5.

2020: Burnley 4, Posh 2 (Toney, Jones).

2022: Posh 0, Man City 2.